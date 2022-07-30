Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series review - 

Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series, the 2022 BBC teenage thriller spin-off drama series, arrived this Friday, July 29, 2022, on the popular streaming service platform Netflix.

Since its arrival on Netflix, it has received positive responses from viewers for its upbeat and engaging storyline, as well as brilliant acting from the cast members.

The spin-off series of Get Even premiered initially on BBC iPlayer on February 14, 2022. It has been adapted from Gretchen McNeil's highly celebrated novel, Don't Get Mad. Holly Phillips acted as the creator of the teenage thriller drama series. There are a total of 8 episodes in Season 1 of the series.

As stated in the official BBC synopsis for Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series:

"The old DGM might have left Bannerman School, but their spirit remains, and there is still a need to get even, wrongs must be righted and injustice has to be fought."

Let's dig deep and find out how the series has turned out without further ado.

A review of Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series

Arresting storyline with light but intriguing mysteries

Writers of the thriller series Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series, Holly Phillips, Sameera Steward, Shazia Rashid, Dan Braham, and Karissa Hamilton-Bannis have done a brilliant job at the screenplay for the series. They have created it in a way that is quite generation appropriate.

All the lead characters, including Clara, Grace, and Rumi, have been given a well-rounded and distinct character arch with several layers. These details have made the characters more dynamic, authentic, and interesting.

Along with the light but absorbing mysteries, the series also showcases the insecurities of the lead characters, which makes them quite relatable.

For instance, Clara's insecurities regarding her sister and her father's bonding, Rumi's insecurities about her being a go-along person, and Grace's self-doubting characteristics added intensity to the storyline.

Writers of the series deserve appreciation for giving the characters individualism and providing the audience with gripping storylines.

Brilliant direction and cinematography

The directors of the series, Claire Tailyour and Nigel Douglas, have done a fantastic job in giving a refreshing direction to each episode of the series. They have kept it simple yet appealing to the younger audience. The scenes are pretty brief and neat, avoiding unnecessary content, which adds brilliantly to its success.

Scenes such as where Clara's sister Leila fell during their cheer routine, where Sam started to feel uneasy during the game, or where Mouse was exposed in front of the entire school elevated the whole series with the intensity that was created by the direction.

A still from Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series, currently streaming on Netflix (Image Via BBC/YouTube)

In terms of cinematography, the cinematographer for the series has done an incredible job of capturing several intense moments in the series. The way the entire school premises are captured, especially the rooftop, is absolutely brilliant to watch.

The scenes where secrets were being revealed, whether it was Viola's, Miles', or Mouse's, were quite gripping. Thus, the series' cinematography also positively influences its success.

Promising acting from the lead actresses

The trio of lead actresses Ashling O'Shea as Rumi, Amelia Brooks as Grace, and Lashay Anderson as Clara have done a fantastic job portraying their characters in the thriller drama series Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series.

Ashling O'Shea is quite arresting in her portrayal of Rumi as she delves deep into the character, brilliantly bringing out her jolly yet insecure personality traits. Her character's dynamics with the character Jess, which is her love interest in the series, are also portrayed in a convincing and captivating way.

Amelia Brooks, as Grace, leads the series with aplomb as her character embarks on a new mission of making the school a safe place for everyone. Her character is entirely layered with her struggles to find her true self and her romantic feelings for Miles and Sam. It is safe to say that she perfectly fits the character.

Lashay Anderson as Clara in Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series is everything she needs to be. Her fighting spirit, willpower, and constant insecurities about not being good enough make her character quite likable to the audience. Her portrayal of the struggles seems raw and natural, making her character quite appealing.

The promising cast list for the series also has Renee Bailey as Leila, Don Gilet as Coach Harris, Asha Banks as Brooke, Kat Ronney as Viola, Ramanique Ahluwalia as Jess, Aaron Garland as Reece, Ryan Quarmby as Miles, Olivia-Mai Barrett as Mouse and a few others.

