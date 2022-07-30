Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series ending explained - Was DGM able to expose Mouse?

Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series, the highly anticipated spin-off thriller series for BBC's Get Even, has arrived on the popular streaming platform Netflix this Friday, July 29, 2022. The series first debuted on February 14, 2022, exclusively on BBC iPlayer.

The teenage thriller drama Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series has been gleaned from Gretchen McNeil's much-celebrated book, Don't Get Mad. Holly Phillips has served as the creator of the series. The newly arrived series consists of a total of eight episodes, with each episode being 24 to 28 minutes long.

The official synopsis for Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series, released by BBC, states:

"The old DGM might have left Bannerman School, but their spirit remains, and there is still a need to get even, wrongs must be righted and injustice has to be fought."

Since the highly arresting thriller teenage drama series was launched on Netflix, it has already gotten a lot of attention from viewers for its intriguing storyline and gripping performances by the lead cast members.

Without further ado, let's jump right in to find out how the ending of Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series Season 1 has turned out.

The ending of Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series Season 1 Explained

What happened to the Bannerman cheer squad?

In Episode 8, the final episode of Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series Season 1, the audience can see the Bannerman cheer squad getting disqualified as a result of their coach Harris being accused of keeping performance-enhancing drugs in his office.

Although DGM could guess that the drugs were staged by none other than Mouse, whose actual name is Mia, they did not have any evidence to prove it. It was a heartbreaking moment for the Bannerman cheer squad as all the members worked hard on their routine.

Did Mouse's crimes get exposed?

DGM was deceived by Mouse for believing that she wanted to be a part of their anti-bullying group, but Mouse was just up to even more trouble in the school. She went on to plant a recording device inside Clara's bag so that she could listen to every detail of their plan.

Later on, at the end, when the group discovered the recording device and realized the truth, they made a plan to take her down for real. They went on to meet her brother, who was once framed for murder and did not receive any justice or support from the school.

When Mouse arrived there to sabotage their plan of getting information from her brother, DGM planted the recording device inside her brother's bag, leading to record an entire confession of Mouse about orchestrating all the terrors in the school, including framing the coach.

At the very end of the final episode of Season 1, DGM successfully played Mouse's confession in front of the whole school, thus exposing her, stopping her from committing more crimes, and bringing justice to the coach and the school.

Did the Bannerman cheer squad get to perform in the competition at the end?

Thanks to DGM, coach Harris was free from the drug accusation. Although the competition was almost over, the Bannerman cheer squad got the chance to re-enter the competition at the last minute.

Everybody's hard work paid off as the team ultimately won the competition by giving a phenomenal performance and impressing the judges.

Thus, Season 1 of Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series ended on quite a satisfactory note, with Grace, Clara, and Rumi deciding to carry on the legacy of DGM.

Don't forget to watch Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

