Netflix's Purple Hearts cast list: Sofia Carson, Nicholas Galitzine and others star in young adult romance

Purple Hearts, the much-awaited and engrossing upcoming young adult romantic drama, will make its arrival on Friday, July 29, 2022, at 3 a.m. ET, exclusively on Netflix. The movie is based on Tess Wakefield's highly cherished 2017 book titled, Purple Hearts.

Kyle Jarrow and Liz W. Garcia are the screenplay writers for the movie, while the well-known director Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum has directed the romantic drama.

Rosenbaum is well-known for directing popular films and television shows such as Sneakerella, 90210, Dead to Me, The Vampire Diaries, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, Gossip Girl, and others.

According to Netflix's official synopsis for Purple Hearts:

"In spite of their many differences, Cassie, a struggling singer-songwriter, and Luke, a troubled marine, agree to marry solely for military benefits. But when tragedy strikes, the line between real and pretend begins to blur."

The intriguing cast list for the movie includes Nicholas Galitzine, Sofia Carson, Anthony Ippolito, Linden Ashby, Kat Cunning, John Harlan Kim, Chosen Jacobs, Scott Deckert, Sarah Rich, Kaitlin Huwe, Breana Raquel and several others.

Without further ado, let's jump right in and take a closer look at the lead cast list of Purple Hearts.

Take a closer look at the promising lead cast list for Netflix's Purple Hearts

Sofia Carson as Cassie

Notable American actress and singer Sofia Carson will be seen playing the lead role of Cassie in the upcoming Netflix romantic drama movie.

The actress is well-known for portraying the character, Ava Jalali, in Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists and Lola Perez in Adventures in Babysitting.

Carson has also been a significant part of several other noteworthy movies, including Tini: The Movie, Feel the Beat, A Cinderella Story: If the Shoe Fits, Songbird, My Little Pony: A New Generation, Descendants and a few others.

She has also been a part of several other well-known TV series, including Austin & Ally, Soy Luna, Faking It, Walk the Prank, Famous in Love, Group Chat and a few others.

Nicholas Galitzine as Luke

Promising young English actor Nicholas Galitzine will be seen portraying the lead character Luke opposite Sofia Carson in the brand new romantic drama movie, Purple Hearts.

The actor is known for playing the role of Prince Robert in Cinderella (2021).

Nicholas Galitzine has also been a part of several other movies and TV series, including The Beat Beneath My Feet, Handsome Devil, High Strung, The Changeover, The Craft: Legacy, Share, Legends, The Watcher in the Woods and Chambers.

Linden Ashby

Highly acclaimed actor and director Linden Ashby will be seen playing a significant role in the upcoming Netflix romantic drama movie.

Over the years, the actor has been a part of several noteworthy movies, including Into the Sun, Wyatt Earp, Mortal Kombat, Judgment Day, Facing the Enemy, 8 Seconds, Wild Things 2, Wild Things: Diamonds in the Rough, Resident Evil: Extinction, Prom Night, Iron Man 3, Teen Wolf: The Movie and several others.

Ashby has also been a part of several well-known TV series, including 1st & Ten, China Beach, Equal Justice, MacGyver, Melrose Place, The Agency, The Young and the Restless, Teen Wolf, NCIS: New Orleans and several others.

Other cast members include Anthony Ippolito, Linden Ashby, John Harlan Kim, Kat Cunning, Scott Deckert, Chosen Jacobs, Kaitlin Huwe, Nicholas Duvernay, Breana Raquel, Ryan Jack Singleton, Sarah Rich, Sean Berube, A.J. Tannen, Kendall Chappell, Josh Cruze and Asante Jones.

Don't forget to catch Purple Hearts, arriving on Netflix, on Friday, July 29, 2022, at 3 a.m. ET.

