In which films has Persuasion actor Henry Golding starred before? 

Henry Golding, the highly notable Malaysian-British model, TV host, and actor, is all set to portray the role of Mr. William Elliot in Netflix's brand new romantic drama movie Persuasion. The movie arrives this Friday, July 15, 2022, exclusively on the popular streaming platform Netflix.

Taken from Jane Austen's beloved novel Persuasion, the screenplay for the movie was written by Alice Victoria Winslow and Ron Bass, while Carrie Cracknell is the movie's director. The romantic drama also stars Dakota Johnson, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Cosmo Jarvis, and Richard E. Grant.

The official Netflix synopsis for Persuasion states:

"Living with her snobby family on the brink of bankruptcy, Anne Elliot is an unconforming woman with modern sensibilities. When Frederick Wentworth—the dashing one she once sent away—crashes back into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances."

Since Netflix launched the official trailer for the movie, fans of the romantic drama genre have been quite intrigued and excited to witness Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding in this brand new character, Mr. William Elliot.

Ahead of the Persuasion premiere on Netflix, let's find out about the filmography of the highly talented actor Henry Golding.

Know all about the filmography of Henry Golding before the release of Persuasion on Netflix

Henry Golding is a critically acclaimed and popular Malaysian-British television show host, model, and actor who is best known for portraying the lead role of Nick Young in the widely celebrated romantic movie Crazy Rich Asians. The actor has been hosting the popular The Travel Show on the BBC since 2014.

The actor is also well known for playing the role of Sean Townsend in the dark comedy thriller A Simple Favor, alongside Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick. He also played the leading role of Tom Webster in the heart-touching romantic movie Last Christmas opposite Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke.

Henry Golding has also been a significant part of several other notable movies, including Pisau Cukur as Iskandar Tan Sri Murad, Monsoon as Kit, The Gentlemen as Dry Eye, and Snake Eyes as Snake Eyes.

The multi-talented actor has also been a part of several fantastic TV shows as the host and co-presenter, such as The 8TV Quickie, Goda, Welcome to the Railworld Malaysia, Football Crazy, Welcome to the Railworld Japan, and Surviving Borneo.

Golding has also been a voice actor in the critically acclaimed short film Star Wars: Visions as Tsubaki.

The actor has received the prestigious Asian Awards for his outstanding performance in Crazy Rich Asians. He has also been nominated for Screen Actor Guild Awards and Teen Choice Awards for Crazy Rich Asians.

Other actors on the cast list for Netflix's latest romantic drama movie Persuasion include Dakota Johnson as Anne Elliot, Cosmo Jarvis as Captain Frederick Wentworth, Richard E. Grant as Sir Walter Elliot, Nikki Amuka-Bird as Lady Russell, Izuka Hoyle as Henrietta Musgrove, Mia McKenna-Bruce as Mary Elliot and a few others.

Don't forget to watch Henry Golding as Mr. William Elliot in the highly anticipated romantic drama Persuasion, on Friday, July 15, 2022, only on Netflix.

