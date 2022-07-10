Boo, Bitch review: Lana Condor's refreshing performance elevates the Netflix ghost comedy miniseries 

Boo, Bitch, the much-awaited ghost comedy miniseries, made its arrival on Netflix on Friday, July 8, 2022. Moonshot and To All the Boys actress Lana Condor is seen portraying the lead role as Erika in the quirky miniseries, while Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark actress Zoe Colletti plays the other lead role as Gia.

Kuba Soltysiak, Lauren Iungerich, Erin Ehrlich and Tim Schauer have helmed the Netflix miniseries, while they are joined by Jewel Chanel, Vivian Huang, Sonia Kharkar and Stefanie Leder in the writing department.

According to the official Netflix synopsis for the miniseries, Boo, Bitch:

"Over the course of one night, a high school senior, who’s lived her life safely under the radar, seizes the opportunity to change her narrative and start living an epic life, only to find out the next morning… she’s a motherf*%king ghost."

Since the miniseries landed on the popular streaming platform Netflix, it has already started to get a lot of positive responses from both critics and viewers for its quite refreshing, quirky and unique plot and marvelous acting performance by the two lead actresses. Special praise has gone to Lana Condor, who has most definitely lifted the entire miniseries to the next level.

So, without further delay, let's jump right in and find out how the latest Netflix miniseries Boo, Bitch has turned out.

Review of the brand new Netflix comedy miniseries Boo, Bitch

A refreshing and quite quirky Gen Z teen comedy

A still from Boo, Bitch (Image Via Netflix/YouTube)

The brand new Netflix miniseries Boo, Bitch takes a refreshingly individual approach to a Gen Z teen comedy-drama story. It chronicles the same old story of an invisible teenage girl becoming the most popular person in high school, but in a totally unique way, putting the emotional aspects front and center.

This is what makes the story of the miniseries stand out from others. The miniseries is fabricated with many quirky and over-the-top moments that make it quite entertaining.

However, it is the emotional dynamic and relationship between the two best friends Erika and Gia that shines bright throughout the miniseries, especially in the latter parts.

The writers of the latest Netflix comedy miniseries have definitely done an amazing job in capturing the rawness of the relationship between the two BFFs, in a Gen Z appropriate manner. Hence, the writing is quite impressive and adds to the success of the miniseries.

Captivating acting performance by Lana Condor as Erika

A still from Boo, Bitch (Image Via Netflix/YouTube)

Lana Condor has become a fan-favorite after being a part of Netflix's To All the Boys franchise. However, the actress broke her character arc in this brand new Netflix miniseries, making the audience fall in love with her quirky and fierce portrayal of Erika. It is absolutely refreshing to see the actress in this way.

From being the shy and invisible girl to becoming the sassy queen of high school, to turning into her old kind self, Lana's character in the miniseries goes through several major transformations.

It is safe to say that the actress has managed to knock it out of the park with her charismatic on-screen presence and enthralling acting performance. Her character's emotional connection with Zoe Colletti's character Gia is captivating to witness.

A still from Boo, Bitch (Image Via Netflix/YouTube)

The scene where Erika is seen laying out Gia's prom dress and realizing that she will never get to put it on, is absolutely heart-touching and deserves a special mention.

Zoe Colletti as Gia has also done a brilliant job in portraying a best friend who is always by Erika's side even when she is mean to her. Her character’s emotional chemistry with both Erika and Gavin is quite moving and wonderful to watch. Hence, the two lead actresses have come together to give a power-pact acting performance throughout the entire miniseries.

Watch Boo, Bitch, which is currently streaming on Netflix from July 8, 2022.

