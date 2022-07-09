Boo, Bitch ending explained: Will Erika be able to fulfil Gia's unfinished business?

Boo, Bitch, a brand new comedy miniseries starring Lana Condor and Zoe Colletti, made its debut on Netflix this Friday, July 8, 2022. It consists of a total of eight approximately 25-minute long episodes.

In the final episode, Erika was seen realizing her mistake and reverting back to her kinder self after reflecting upon her long friendship with Gia. She goes to prom where she is forgiven by Gia's ghost. By the end of the episode, Erika convinces everyone to consider Gia for prom queen, thereby fulfilling the latter's unfinished business, which finally helped her ascend.

The miniseries has been helmed by Tim Schauer, Erin Ehrlich, Kuba Soltysiak and Lauren Iungerich. All four of them, along with Vivian Huang, Jewel Chanel, Sonia Kharkar and Stefanie Leder have served as the writers of the miniseries.

The official synopsis for Boo, Bitch, released by Netflix, reads:

"Over the course of one night, a high school senior, who’s lived her life safely under the radar, seizes the opportunity to change her narrative and start living an epic life, only to find out the next morning… she’s a motherf*%king ghost."

The series has garnered attention from audiences and critics alike for its unique storyline and solid performances from its two leads - To All the Boys actress Lana Condor and Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark actress Zoe Colletti.

Here, we take a closer look at the ending of the new Netflix miniseries.

What happens at the end of Netflix comedy miniseries Boo, Bitch?

Did Erika realize her mistake?

Episode 8, the finale of Boo, Bitch, saw Erika pondering about her long friendship with Gia and all the good and bad times they had been through together. She suddenly understood her grave mistake and was seen becoming her old kind self.

She was also seen coming to her senses regarding Gia's unfortunate and untimely death, realizing that all this time, she was talking to herself. Her father helped her accept the harsh truth by telling her that Gia had not been seen or heard for more than a month.

Later on, Gia’s boyfriend Gavin was seen informing Erika about his knowledge of her heartbreaking demise. Erika was worried that Gia would not be able to ascend upwards if her unfinished business remained incomplete, believing that if Gia failed to attend the prom she would always remain a ghost.

The Afterlifers were seen coming together to help Erica solve the issue.

Was Erika successful in fulfilling Gia's unfinished business?

In the latter part of Episode 8, Erika was seen going inside Gia's bedroom and laying out her beautiful prom dress. This was perhaps the most emotional scene in the miniseries, as Erika realized that her best friend would never get to wear that dress.

Later on, Erika showed up at the prom and apologized to the organizers. Devon was also seen accepting her as his partner when the organizers asked her to leave.

At the end of the miniseries, Gia was seen arriving at the prom. Upon seeing her, Erika rushed to her to apologize for her mistakes. Gia's ghost was seen forgiving her best friend and commending her on her courage to show up at prom. Gia then went on to have a dance with Gavin.

After the prom king and queen were announced, Erika was seen going up on stage for a speech. At first she was booed by everyone but with Devon's support she was finally able to give a heartfelt speech about Gia's unfortunate death.

After stating how great her friend was, she asked everyone to reconsider Gia for the prom queen. When they agreed, Gia's unfinished business was finally fulfilled and she faded away, ascending upwards in the form of a glowing sphere of light. The miniseries ended with Erika and Jake C, getting back together.

