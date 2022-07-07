Control Z Season 3 ending explained: Did Sofía and Raúl make it out of the 'No Impunity' forum?

Control Z Season 3, the highly anticipated season of the thrilling teel drama series, finally made its debut this Wednesday, July 6, 2022, exclusively on Netflix. With this season, the engrossing series will bid its final goodbye.

The lead cast list for Season 3 of Control Z includes Ana Valeria Becerril as Sofía, Yankel Stevan as Raúl, Michael Ronda as Javier, Samantha Acuña as Alex, Andrés Baida as Pablo, Macarena García as Natalia, Patricio Gallardo as Gerry, Mauro Sánchez Navarro as Bruno and Ana Sofía Gatica as Claudia.

The official synopsis for Control Z Season 3, released by Netflix, states:

"Immediately after Susana’s accidental death, the group makes a pact to keep their involvement a secret and never speak of it again. 15 months later, the group is about to graduate and achieve their dreams. Everything is looking good for them until @todostussecretos reactivates and threatens to take away what they love most: their bright and shiny future. Once again, it’s up to Sofia to find out who’s behind this new threat before it’s too late."

It is safe to say that the show's creators were saving the best for their final season as Control Z Season 3 is most definitely stimulating and gripping. The end of the season is especially bound to take the audience on a mindful and electrifying rollercoaster ride.

So, without further ado, let's jump right in to find out how the ending of Control Z Season 3 turned out.

The ending of Control Z Season 3 explained

Who was @Allyoursecrets?

Control Z Season 3 had several stirring moments towards the end, and one of them was the real identity of @Allyoursecrets, the one blackmailing a group of teenagers. As revealed, it was Bruno who recently came out of jail.

He did everything to take revenge on Raúl, who failed to keep up with his side of the bargain with Bruno. In the past, Bruno took all the blame from Raúl in exchange for safety inside prison and money.

Initially, the deal went well. However, at one point in time, Raúl stopped sending him money, which compromised Bruno’s safety inside the prison. He was brutally beaten up by other inmates and when he was finally released from there, he was banned from even touching a computer.

Bruno even struggled to find a job as no one wanted to hire an ex-convict. He was raging with suppressed anger when he came out of jail and planned to hack and take control of Raúl's phone. Upon hacking his phone, he came to know about Susana's death and saw every conversation among the teens.

With all this information, he became quite powerful and had an upper hand over the group. Thereafter, he began blackmailing them on a menacing level.

What happened to Sofía and Raúl at the end of Control Z Season 3?

The end of Season 3 saw Sofía and Raúl getting locked up inside the secret room of the 'No Impunity' forum, created by Bruno and operated by all of his followers. However, by utilizing their knowledge, they managed to escape the room and started running to get out of the forum alive.

On their way, they found Güero locked up in a room. They freed him and things quickly escalated in an entirely different direction when Güero found out the truth about his wife Susana's death. Enraged, they started chasing the duo.

Meanwhile, Javi and the other members of the group broke inside to rescue Sofía and Raúl. They were seen getting into a serious fight with Güero. On the other hand, Raúl and Sofía were seen getting surrounded by Bruno’s followers.

Sofia soon realized that the followers were also being blackmailed by Bruno, so she revealed his true identity in front of them, making them turn against him. While they became quite distracted with Bruno, Raúl and Sofía rushed outside, where they met everyone else and went on to go to their graduation party.

At the graduation party, Sofía was seen confessing about everything that happened that night on the rooftop.

At the very end, the story made a time jump and the audience saw Sofía and Javi having a conversation, where Javi revealed his theory of Raúl being the real @Allyoursecrets. However, Sofía shook it off like a wild theory and was seen heading out with Raúl.

Don't forget to watch Control Z Season 3, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

