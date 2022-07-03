What time will Control Z Season 3 Episode 1 air on Netflix? Release date, plot, and more details about the Mexican drama 

The third season of Netflix's popular Mexican drama, Control Z, is set to return this month. The first episode of Season 3 will premiere on Netflix on July 6, 2022. The series revolves around a teenager who sets out to unveil the identity of a hacker who's been exposing the secrets of various students in her college.

Read further ahead to find out the release time of Control Z Season 3 on Netflix, the plot, cast, and other details pertaining to the show.

Control Z Season 3 Episode 1 release time on Netflix, what to expect, cast, and more details

The first episode of Control Z season 3 is expected to premiere on Netflix on July 6, 2022, at 12.00 AM PT. Earlier this year, Netflix confirmed that Season 3 would be the show's final installment. A synopsis of the third season on What's on Netflix reads:

“Immediately after Susana’s accidental death, the group makes a pact to keep their involvement a secret and never speak of it again. 15 months later, the group is about to graduate and achieve their dreams. Everything is looking good for them until @todostussecretos reactivates and threatens to take away what they love most: their bright and shiny future. Once again, it’s up to Sofia to find out who’s behind this new threat before it’s too late.”

On June 22, 2022, Netflix's Latin American YouTube channel dropped the trailer for the third season, which showcased several tense moments involving the students. Overall, the trailer has a gripping tone, similar to the series' first two installments. Viewers can expect a similarly thrilling season this time as the plot gets more complicated and intense.

A closer look at Control Z's plot and cast

The show focuses on a teenager named Sofía Herrera who tries to reveal the identity of a hacker who's been exposing the secrets of many students in her college. A brief description of the show on Netflix's official YouTube channel reads:

''When a hacker begins to reveal all of the students' secrets, El Nacional turns into a disaster. If the only way to protect your own secrets was to betray a friend, how far would you go?''

The series stars Ana Valeria Becerril in the lead role of Sofia Herrera. Becerril is a young, promising actress known for her work in films like April Daughter, Muerte al Verano, and My Girlfriend is the Revolution. Apart from Herrera, the show features several talented actors in significant supporting roles, including:

Michael Ronda as Javier Williams

Zión Moreno as Isabela de la Fuente

Yankel Stevan as Raúl León

Luis Curiel as Luis Navarro

Samantha Acuña as Alex

The show is helmed by Carlos Quintanilla Sakar, Adriana Pelusi, and Miguel García Moreno. Fernando Rovzar and Billy Rovzar serve as the executive producers of the series. The series has garnered mostly mixed-to-positive reviews from critics, who praised the show's themes, storyline, and performances but criticized its melodramatic approach.

You can watch Control Z Season 3 on Netflix on July 6, 2022.

