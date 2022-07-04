What time will King of Stonks air on Netflix? Release date, plot and more details about the German series

King of Stonks, the highly anticipated German thriller drama series, is all set to make its arrival on July 6, 2022, at 12 pm PT / 12:30 pm IST, exclusively on Netflix. The series first premiered on June 25, 2022, in the New German Television section of the Munich Film Festival.

The series, which has a forbidden love story at its heart, will chronicle the tale of a programmer named Felix Armand.

Philipp Kässbohrer, Fabienne Hurst, Jan Eichberg and Mats Frey have served as script writers for the series, while Jan Bonny, Isabell Suba and Facundo Scalerandi have acted as directors. Matthias Murmann and Philipp Kässbohrer have served as producers on the show.

The lead cast list includes promising actors like Thomas Schubert as Felix Armand and Matthias Brandt as Magnus A. Cramer.

Since the news of the German series was released by Netflix, viewers have been eager to witness how the story will unfold. Here, we dive deeper and find out all about Season 1 ahead of its arrival on the popular streaming platform.

Everything we know about German drama series King of Stonks on Netflix

When does King of Stonks release?

A still from King of Stonks (Image Via Netflix/YouTube)

Season 1 of the much-awaited German series will be released on July 6, 2022, on the popular streaming service platform Netflix. The airtime for the series is 12 pm PT / 12:30 pm IST.

The first season will reportedly consist of six episodes in total, and can be watched by anyone with a Netflix subscription.

What can we expect from Season 1 of the German series?

A still from King of Stonks (Image Via Netflix/YouTube)

The official synopsis for Season 1 of the German series was released by Netflix on June 8, 2022, alongside its official trailer. The synopsis, when translated, reads:

"Felix Armand wants to get to the top. He wants to be the CEO of the biggest fu*king FinTech company in Europe. But unfortunately everything flies in his face during the IPO: money laundering, investor deception, Internet pornography. He has to take care of everything at the same time. Meanwhile, his megalomaniac boss Magnus shines in the spotlight. And along the way, Felix falls in love with the very woman he urgently needs to stay away from: shortseller Sheila Williams."

From the looks of the synopsis, it can be expected that the series will take the audience on a mindful and thrilling journey. The official trailer further helps add context to the series description. Check out the trailer here:

Who are the cast members of Season 1 of the series?

A still from King of Stonks (Image Via Netflix/YouTube)

The cast list for Season 1 of the German series boasts Thomas Schubert, Larissa Sirah Herds, Altine Emini, Matthias Brandt, Sophia Burtscher and many more. Other notable names include Wilson Gonzalez, Nino Porzio, Mike Davies, Rouven David Israel, Julian Marcel Sark, Ricarda Seifried and Maryam Zaree.

Don't forget to watch King of Stonks Season 1, arriving on July 6, 2022, exclusively on Netflix.

.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far