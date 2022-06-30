Netflix's 'Beauty': What happened between Beauty and Jasmine?

Beauty is a brand new arresting drama movie that premiered on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, on Netflix. Directed by Andrew Dosunmu and written by Lena Waithe, the movie tells the story of a talented young black woman battling to become a star singer in the tough music industry.

According to the official synopsis for the Netflix drama movie:

"A gifted young Black woman struggles to maintain her voice and identity after she’s offered a lucrative recording contract, setting off a fierce battle between her family, the label, and her closest friend to determine who will guide her as she makes the journey to become a star."

The intriguing cast list for the movie includes Gracie Marie Bradley, Aleyse Shannon, Micheal Ward, Niecy Nash, Kyle Bary, Sharon Stone, Sarah Stavrou, James Urbaniak, Giancarlo Esposito, and a few others.

Told in a unique style, the movie has already gotten a lot of positive responses from both the audience and the critics since it debuted on Netflix.

Who is Jasmine, and what happened between Beauty and her?

The story of the Netflix drama movie is quite straightforward, with the protagonist struggling to reach her dream destination of becoming an iconic singer and making it to the music industry's top. However, its brilliant directorial and narration style has elevated the story to the next level.

The entire movie is a collage of fragmented memories, giving it the necessary weight and depth. Jasmine plays a vital role in the movie, just as she plays arguably the most significant role in the movie's protagonist, Beauty's life.

As revealed in the movie, Jasmine is Beauty's love interest. She is the only person the protagonist could trust and rely upon. She is always there for her, supporting her, taking care of her, making her believe in herself, and helping her establish her voice throughout the movie.

Their relationship is constantly judged by others and highly disrespected by Beauty's father. Their relationship is seen going through serious upheavals as Beauty's journey to stardom begins.

The movie shows in fragments the different hurdles that their relationship goes through. The couple were forced to keep their love a secret from the public eye, which might be career-ending for Beauty. In one fragmented scene, Beauty is also seen flirting with another man who lives next door to her and Jasmine's apartment.

Later, the movie shows that Beauty invited the man to her first big show, making Jasmine doubt their relationship. The scene shows Jasmine quite heartbroken to see Beauty like this.

At the very end of the movie, Beauty is seen getting on the big stage for the first time, which seems like the very beginning of the journey to becoming the iconic singing star she always wanted to be, while Jasmine is seen standing alone, all confused and rattled, in the green room, denoting that their relationship might not be the same anymore.

Hence, the movie's ending scene ends on quite a vague note, just like the relationship between Beauty and Jasmine.

