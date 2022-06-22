Man Vs Bee Season 1 cast list: Rowan Atkinson, Jing Lusi, and others star in Netflix comedy series

Man Vs Bee Season 1, the much-awaited Rowan Atkinson-starrer comedy series, is all set to make its debut this Friday, June 24, 2022, at 12:00 AM PT / 3:00 AM ET on the popular streaming platform Netflix.

According to the official description for the upcoming comedy series given by Netflix:

"Rowan Atkinson stars in Man Vs Bee, a comedy series that will get the whole family buzzing."

William Davies and Rowan Atkinson will serve as the creators and writers of the brand new comedy series, while David Kerr will be acting as the director. Rowan Atkinson and William Davies will also be acting as the executive producers of Man Vs Bee Season 1, alongside Chris Clark.

Alongside Rowan Atkinson, the series also stars Tom Basden, Jing Lusi, Claudie Blakley, Greg McHugh, Julian Rhind-Tutt, and India Fowler. Since the drop of the official trailer for the series, viewers have been eagerly waiting to see how the 10-mini-episode Season 1 will unfold.

Without further delay, let's take a closer look at the cast list for Man Vs Bee Season 1.

The cast list for Man Vs Bee Season 1

Rowan Atkinson as Trevor

Highly celebrated Bafta-winning actor Rowan Atkinson will be seen portraying the lead character Trevor, who is a housesitter, in the upcoming Netflix comedy series.

The critically acclaimed actor is highly popular and much-loved all around the world for playing the titular role of Mr. Bean.

Throughout his career, the actor has also been a part of several other notable movies and TV series, including Not the Nine O'Clock News, Never Say Never Again, The Lion King, Scooby-Doo, Johnny English, Bean, Love Actually, Mr. Bean's Holiday, Johnny English Reborn, and Johnny English Strikes Again, among others.

Jing Lusi as Nina

Highly acclaimed British actress Jing Lusi will be seen playing the character Nina, the owner of the majestic mansion, in Man Vs Bee Season 1.

The actress is well known for portraying the character Lily-Anne Lau in Stan Lee's Lucky Man and Amanda Ling in the globally hit movie Crazy Rich Asians.

The actress has also been a part of several other noteworthy movies and TV series, including Breathe, Jack Falls, The Malay Chronicles: Bloodlines, Survivor, SAS: Red Notice, Holby City, Law & Order: UK, Bob the Builder, Scott & Bailey, Zapped, Pure, The Feed, and Gangs of London.

Claudie Blakley as Trevor's ex-wife

Renowned British actress Claudie Blakley will be seen portraying a significant character as Trevor's ex-wife in the upcoming comedy series, Man Vs Bee Season 1.

The actress is best known for playing the role of Emma Timmins in the notable series Lark Rise to Candleford.

Claudie Blakley has also been a part of several praiseworthy movies, including The War Bride, The Cat's Meow, Gosford Park, Pride & Prejudice, London to Brighton, Bright Star, The Kid Who Would Be King, and Severance.

The actress has also been a part of many notable TV series, including No Bananas, Playing the Field, Mr. Charity, Ed Stone Is Dead, Vital Signs, Agatha Christie's Marple, Call the Midwife, Grantchester, and Manhunt.

Other actors on the cast list for Man Vs Bee Season 1 include Tom Basden as the Police Officer, Greg McHugh as the Gardener, Julian Rhind-Tutt as Christian and India Fowler as Maddy.

Don't forget to catch Man Vs Bee Season 1, arriving on June 24 (Friday), 2022, only on Netflix.

