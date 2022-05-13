Sneakerella cast list: NBA legend John Salley, It Chapter Two actor Chosen Jacobs and others star in Disney + film

Sneakerella, a brand new reimagination of the classic fairy-tale Cinderella, is here to make its debut this May 13 (Friday), 2022, exclusively on the popular streaming platform Disney +. Since the trailer for the movie dropped on Disney +, it has already created a lot of positive buzz among viewers for its unique take on the celebrated fairy-tale.

Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum is the director of the musical romantic-comedy movie, while David Light, Joseph Raso, Mindy Stern, Tamara Chestna, and George Gore II have served as the writers.

The movie is set to chronicle the story of an aspiring sneaker designer named El from Queens and their journey to achieve their dream.

The movie stars Chosen Jacobs, John Salley, Lexi Underwood, Yvonne Senat Jones, Juan Chioran, Devyn Nekoda, and several other promising actors.

Let's take a closer look at the intriguing cast list of the Disney + movie, Sneakerella.

The cast list of Sneakerella explored

Chosen Jacobs as El

The up-and-coming young American singer and actor Chosen Jacobs is all set to portray the lead role of El in the brand new reimagination of Cinderella, Sneakerella.

The actor is well-known for playing Will Grover's recurring character on CBS's Hawaii Five-0. He also gained popularity after portraying Mike Hanlon's character in the hit movie adaptation of King of Horror, Stephen King's It, and It Chapter Two.

He has also been a part of several notable movies and TV shows, entailing Hooky, Remnants, Cops and Robbers, American Woman, God Friended Me, Castle Rock, and When the Streetlights Go On.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see what this young actor will bring to the table in the upcoming Disney + rom-com.

John Salley as Darius King

Highly regarded former professional American basketball player John Salley will be seen playing the significant character of Darius King in the upcoming Disney + romantic comedy musical. Basketball legend and sneaker tycoon Darius King is the father of Kira King, with whom El falls in love.

John Salley is the first basketball player in the history of the NBA to win championships with 3 different franchises and the very first basketball player in NBA history to win a championship in 3 various decades.

Before Sneakerella, he has also been a part of several movies and TV shows, including Bad Boys, Eddie, Bad Boys II, Confessions of a Shopaholic, Nappily Ever After, The Ultimate Christmas Present, I Can't Believe You Said That, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Weakest Link, Noah's Arc and a few others.

Lexi Underwood as Kira King

In the romantic comedy musical, the highly talented young actress Lexi Underwood will be seen portraying one of the lead characters, Kira King, a fierce young lady, daughter of sneaker tycoon, and basketball star Darius King.

She is well-known for playing the central role of Pearl Warren in Little Fires Everywhere.

Lexi Underwood has also been a part of several noteworthy movies and TV shows, entailing Dance-Off, Half-Caste, Girl Minus, Dirt, If Not Now, When, Person of Interest, Code Black, Henry Danger, Walk the Prank, The Good Doctor, Family Reunion, Criminal Minds and a few others.

Other actors on the Disney + rom-com musical cast list are Yvonne Senat Jones as Denise King, Devyn Nekoda as Sami, Juan Chioran as Gustavo, Robyn Alomar as Liv, Kolton Stewart as Zelly, Bryan Terrell Clark as Trey, Hayward Leach as Stacy and some others.

Don't forget to watch Sneakerella, arriving this May 13 (Friday), 2022, exclusively on Disney +.

Edited by Sayati Das