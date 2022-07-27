What time will Purple Hearts air on Netflix? Release date, trailer and more about the movie

Purple Hearts is a highly anticipated romantic drama movie set to debut on the popular streaming platform Netflix on Friday, July 29, 2022, at 3 am ET. Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine will be seen in the lead roles of the upcoming Netflix movie.

Purple Hearts has been gleaned from the much-celebrated 2017 novel of the same name, written by the renowned writer Tess Wakefield. Liz W. Garcia and Kyle Jarrow have served as screenplay writers for the movie, while the notable Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum has acted as the director.

Director Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum is well-known for directing several noteworthy movies and several episodes of popular TV series, including Sneakerella, Aquamarine, Dead to Me, 90210, The Vampire Diaries, Gossip Girl, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, Spinning Out and more.

Since Netflix launched the official sneak peek video for the romantic drama movie on June 21, 2022, viewers have been buzzing with excitement to see how the emotional and moving story will unfold.

So, without further delay, let's dive in and find out all about Purple Hearts, ahead of its premiere on Friday.

Know all about Purple Hearts before it arrives on Netflix

What are the release date and time of Purple Hearts?

The much-awaited romantic drama movie, Purple Hearts, will be released on Friday, July 29, 2022, exclusively on Netflix. The airing time of the movie is 3 am ET.

Viewers only need a subscription to Netflix to watch the heart-felt and quite gripping movie.

Take a look at the official sneak peek video dropped by Netflix here:

The video features an original song titled, Come Back Home, co-written and performed by the lead actress of the movie, Sofia Carson.

What can be expected from the upcoming Netflix movie?

The official synopsis for the romantic drama movie given by Netflix along with its official trailer states:

"In spite of their many differences, Cassie (Sofia Carson), a struggling singer-songwriter, and Luke (Nicholas Galitzine), a troubled marine, agree to marry solely for military benefits. But when tragedy strikes, the line between real and pretend begins to blur."

By the looks of the official synopsis for the movie, it is quite evident that the movie will take the audience on an emotionally heavy, musical and quite intense rollercoaster ride.

How's the official trailer for the movie looking?

Netflix dropped the official trailer for the upcoming romantic drama movie on July 12, 2022. Take a closer look at the trailer here:

The official trailer for the movie provides the audience with some intensely woven glimpses of the upcoming romantic drama. The chemistry between the two leads looks quite intriguing and arresting.

Viewers have been eagerly waiting to witness how the story will turn out.

Actress Sofia Carson will be portraying the lead character, Cassie, while Nicholas Galitzine will play the lead role of Luke in the Netflix movie.

Apart from Carson and Galitzine, the movie will also feature Anthony Ippolito, Kat Cunning, Linden Ashby, John Harlan Kim, Scott Deckert, Chosen Jacobs, Sarah Rich, Breana Raquel, Kaitlin Huwe, Nicholas Duvernay, Ryan Jack Singleton, Sean Berube, Kendall Chappell, A.J. Tannen, Asante Jones and Josh Cruze.

Don't forget to watch Purple Hearts, debuting on Friday, July 29, 2022, at 3 a.m. ET, exclusively on the popular streaming service platform Netflix.

