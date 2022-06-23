The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Episode 4: What is the origin story of the time paradox?

The highly anticipated The Umbrella Academy Season 3 premiered on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, exclusively on Netflix.

In Episode 3, viewers witnessed Alphonso and Jayme getting severely wounded after an elderly man named Lester screamed and released an exceptional energy force. The episode also showed Viktor recognizing Lester as Harlan, Sissy's son.

Episode 4 of The Umbrella Academy Season 3 saw Viktor telling Harlan that his enraged explosion at the hospital somehow triggered the entire mayhem of a time paradox in the first place.

Here, we dig deep to find out what happened in Episode 4 of The Umbrella Academy Season 3, titled Kugelblitz.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Episode 4: A quick recap

What is Kugelblitz and how did the time paradox come about?

In the episode, it is revealed that the powerful red vortex is called Kugelblitz.

The episode also disclosed that Harlan Cooper, now Lester, had non-verbal autism as a boy. He was a friend of Vanya's (now Viktor) during the 60's timeline.

Throughout his youth, Harlan had trouble controlling lethal powers, having to move from one state to another. However, his struggles ended in the heart-wrenching demise of his mother, who succumbed to cancer on October 1, 1989.

The episode further revealed that Harlan, enraged by his mother's death, let out his deadly energy in the hospital the same day. Currently, the Umbrella Academy siblings are having to deal with the results of Harlan’s God-like energies.

Later on, Viktor was seen explaining to Harlan how the Umbrella Academy was trying to find out why all their mothers were dead, and what the origin of the time paradox was.

In answer to Viktor's questions, Harlan then revealed that his enraged explosion at the hospital somehow resulted in the creation of the time paradox.

What happened to Klaus?

The fourth episode of The Umbrella Academy Season 3, also saw Stanley spending the whole day trying to clean up the hotel rooms as part of his punishment for starting the fire at the hotel. Klaus was assigned as Stanley's babysitter.

Later on, Klaus was seen breaking into a fine white Buffalo suite.

Meanwhile, Stanley, who could not help fiddling around every room, was seen picking up a harpoon, leading to an unimaginable incident: He ended up accidentally shooting Klaus in the chest, undoubtedly rattling the audience.

Another highlight of Episode 4 was Lila and Five's journey to an unknown dystopian future. They were seen rushing inside the Commission headquarters only to discover that the time-continuum had collapsed completely.

Lila found a booklet carrying all the instructions on the protocols for handling the Grandfather Paradox. Meanwhile, Five met Future-Five and discovered that he is the founder of the Commission. Future-Five, however, did not have an answer regarding the apocalypse and passed away right there, much to Five's inconvenience.

Don't forget to catch The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Episode 4, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

