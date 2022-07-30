Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series - Who was terrorizing the Bannerman Independent school?

Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series is a highly intriguing BBC teenage thriller drama series that made its debut on Friday, July 29, 2022, exclusively on Netflix. It is a spin-off of BBC's much-popular series Get Even, which was released in 2020. The spin-off series first premiered on February 14, 2022, on BBC iPlayer.

Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series is inspired by the novel series, Don't Get Mad, written by renowned author Gretchen McNeil. The thriller drama series has been created and helmed by Holly Phillips. Season 1 of the series has eight episodes in total, with each episode being 24 - 28 minutes long.

The spin-off series stars Amelia Brooks as Grace, Ashling O'Shea as Rumi, Lashay Anderson as Clara, Renee Bailey as Leila, Asha Banks as Brooke, Don Gilet as Coach Harris, Kat Ronney as Viola, Aaron Garland as Reece, Ramanique Ahluwalia as Jess, Olivia-Mai Barrett as Mouse, Ryan Quarmby as Miles and a few others.

According to the official synopsis for Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series, dropped by BBC:

"The old DGM might have left Bannerman School, but their spirit remains, and there is still a need to get even, wrongs must be righted and injustice has to be fought."

Since Netflix launched the highly gripping thriller drama, the series has already garnered a lot of positive buzz among audiences for its thrilling plotline and promising performance from the lead actors.

So, without further delay, let's dive in and find out the most notable highlights of Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series Season 1.

Learn about the takeaways of Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series Season 1 as the series streams on Netflix

Was DGM able to find out who the real culprit was behind all the terrors in Bannerman?

From the beginning of the series, DGM aimed to catch the person who was terrorizing the entire school with their cruelties, including the fall of Leila, a paint shower in the boys' locker room, and framing coach Harris. The group, however, went on to have a long list of suspects, and their guesses mostly turned out to be false alarms.

DGM first suspected Viola as she was a bully, then they suspected Jess and, after that, Miles, but all of them turned out to be innocent.

During their investigation surrounding Miles, they used Mouse, whose original name is Mia, to get information about Miles. However, when Mouse slipped the details on finding Mile's inhaler, the group soon realized that the culprit was none other than Mouse.

Why was Mouse terrorizing the Bannerman Independent School?

When DGM caught Mouse for her crimes, she exclaimed that she was doing all of it to tear down Bannerman Independent School as the school never stood up to bullies.

Later on, it was revealed from pictures gathered from Mia's room that she was doing it to take revenge for what happened to her brother. Her brother was wrongly accused and framed for murder, and the school did nothing to support him. So, terrorizing the school and tarnishing its reputation were her ways of taking revenge.

Don't forget to catch Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far