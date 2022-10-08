The Midnight Club episode 3 recap/review: What did llonka find inside the Brightcliffe elevator?

The Midnight Club is a brand new addition to Netflix's intriguing list of horror-thriller series. It premiered on the popular streaming platform this Friday, October 7, 2022. Inspired by a book of the same name by renowned author Christopher Pike, the series is created by Leah Fong and Mike Flanagan.

Mike Flanagan, Trevor Macy, Julia Bicknell, Leah Fong, and Christopher Pike are the executive producers of the intensely woven suspense-horror series. According to the official Netflix synopsis for The Midnight Club:

"At a hospice for terminally ill young adults, eight patients come together every night at midnight to tell each other stories – and make a pact that the next of them to die will give the group a sign from the beyond."

The series features a group of promising young actors in lead roles, including Iman Benson, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, William Chris Sumpter, Adia, Sauriyan Sapkota, Aya Furukawa, Heather Langenkamp, Annarah Cymone, Zach Gilford and a few others.

Episode 2 of The Midnight Club ended on a riveting note, with llonka and Kevind breaking into Dr. Stanton's office to get the file on former patient Julia Jayne. It is safe to say that the audience has been quite curious to find out what happened in the third episode of the series titled, The Wicked Heart.

Let's jump right in to find out all about how episode 3 of The Midnight Club has turned out.

What was Kevin's story all about?

In the third episode of The Midnight Club, Kevin steps up to tell the ghost story. His story subtly reveals a dark side of him to the audience. It is about a young boy who turns out to be a serial killer.

The story begins with a young boy named Dusty, who lives with his mother with severe psychological illness. His mother has stopped talking completely but is still a sharp listener. In the story, the audience can see Dusty arriving at a young girl's house. The girl is from Dusty's school.

Dusty is then seen inhumanly murdering the young woman. It is later revealed that this is not the first time he has done something like this. The audience will definitely get chills to see all of his dead victims staring at him, screaming. But Dusty cannot hear them scream.

He then meets another girl in his class who turns out to be the dead girl's friend and she makes him visit the girl's house again unknowingly. Thereafter, the case goes to the police who seem to already know that this is a case of a serial killer, after finding a symbol left by the killer, Dusty himself.

The story remains unfinished after that as Kevin decides to end it on a "to be continued..." note.

What did llonka discover?

In the third episode, llonka gets her hands on the file of Julia Jayne and there she discovers a symbol that she has seen before in the forest area around Brightcliffe. She believes that she has also seen it in the Brightcliffe property, but struggles to remember the exact location.

Later, she realizes that she has seen it inside the mysterious old elevator of Brightcliffe. She takes Kevin with her to the elevator and shows him the symbol of an hourglass as one of the buttons in the elevator. The same symbol can be found in Julia's file and in the forest.

She then goes on to press the button for the basement and the elevator goes down at the very bottom. There, llonka finds a big painting of the symbol on the ground of that floor along with several other eerie things. She then brings the whole gang there to observe, which leads to an intense argument between Sandra and Spencer.

Don't forget to catch The Midnight Club episode 3, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

