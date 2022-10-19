Was Jeffrey Dahmer baptized the same day as John Wayne Gacy's execution? Prison baptism date explored

Jeffrey Dahmer’s heinous murders recently became the topic of discussion once again with the release of the Netflix documentary Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story on September 21. Along with sharing the victims’ perspectives of the jarring killings, the show also revealed that the infamous serial killer wanted to make peace with God.

On the show, viewers got to see Dahmer spending time in prison, as well as another different side to him. During his time behind bars, the cannibalistic killer dug deep into his religious beliefs. Along with attending mass, reading the Bible, and meeting with the prison chaplain to learn more about God, Dahmer was also baptized.

In episode 10 of the Netflix series, Jeffrey Dahmer reveals that he wishes to get baptized after realizing his devotion to God.

Jake🇨🇺 @SanchoEra2 Jeffrey Dahmer's victims will never be forgotten Jeffrey Dahmer's victims will never be forgotten ❤️ https://t.co/T5d0K7EVre

On May 10, 1994, Dahmer, who was behind the gruesome murder of 17 men and young boys, was baptized at the Columbia Correctional Institution in Wisconsin. The intimate ceremony was conducted by minister Roy Ratcliff, who went on to write the book Dark Journey Deep Grace: Jeffrey Dahmer’s Story of Faith to share his experience with Dahmer.

The description of the book reads:

“Here is the whole story, told by a man who at first tried to avoid meeting Jeffrey Dahmer, but later became his friend and showed him the light of God's love. It’s an unexpected story of first steps in faith, of surprising questions about the Bible, of light breaking into darkness.”

The day of Jeffrey Dahmer’s baptism holds an unsettling story

On the day of Dahmer's baptism, John Wayne Gacy, the infamous Chicago serial killer who murdered at least 33 young men and boys, was executed as well.

Gacy murdered people between 1972 and 1978. However, he was executed on May 10, 1994, at 12:58 am at the Stateville Correctional Center in Crest Hill.

A crowd of people had reportedly gathered outside the prison to cheer on his death. Gacy’s execution took place just 180 miles away from the prison where Dahmer resided.

John Wayne Gacy, who was killed with a lethal injection, reportedly said “kiss my a*s” as his last words.

To make matters more ominous, a solar eclipse took place on the aforementioned day as well. According to TruTV, the astral event was “a celestial condemnation” of Dahmer’s baptism.

People believe God was also called upon after Dahmer was killed by fellow inmate Christopher Scarver on November 28, 1994. After killing the serial killer with a metal bar, Scarver said reportedly said, “God told me to do it.”

Everything to know about Jeffrey Dahmer’s inclination towards religion while spending time in prison

According to Minister Ratcliffe, Dahmer believed that he was too sinister to receive the blessings of God. After the ceremony, Ratcliff reportedly told him:

“Welcome to the family of God.”

Following Dahmer’s baptism, Ratcliff shared that he met the serial killer once a week, stating:

“He was a man that was simply growing in his faith, understanding what his faith was all about and then continuing each week.”

Jason Lim (חי באור טוב) 🌕☀️✨ @JasonRMJ Jeffree Dahmer is a degenerate and is burning in hell his "baptism" and "accepting" Jesus Christ as his savior to become a "born-again Christian", is just another way for him to get away from his responsibility, he's not sincere at all. Jeffree Dahmer is a degenerate and is burning in hell his "baptism" and "accepting" Jesus Christ as his savior to become a "born-again Christian", is just another way for him to get away from his responsibility, he's not sincere at all.

A few days before his death, the serial killer reportedly gifted a card to Minister Ratcliff which read:

“Thank you for your friendship… and for taking the time and effort to help me understand God’s word.”

Jeffrey Dahmer reportedly underlined the word “friend.” Ratcliff said that he believed Dahmer was then understanding “what a friend was.”

