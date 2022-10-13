Jeffrey Dahmer victim pictures and refrigerator photos surface online in the wake of The Crime Mag's graphic dresser drawer reveal 

As Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer documentary continues to gain traction online, pictures of his refrigerator with stored body parts and disturbing images of his victims have appeared online.

While one may expect to find leftover food in the refrigerator, the serial killer who killed 17 men and boys stored human flesh. According to AP News, he kept three human heads in the refrigerator of his fly-infested apartment. Some sources also claim that human hearts were also found in his fridge.

Trigger Warning: The following article contains topics that may be disturbing to read. Discretion is advised.

Picture of Jeffrey Dahmer’s refrigerator circulates across social media platforms

A picture of Dahmer’s refrigerator has recently emerged online and has been circulating all over the internet. In a Reddit post, which one can view through this link, it seems like the body parts were covered with a cloth and stored in the fridge.

Jeffrey Dahmer, who was dubbed the Milwaukee Cannibal, reportedly enjoyed experimenting with his victims’ bodies when they were alive. He used to drill holes in their skulls and also inject hydrochloric acid into their brains.

Dahmer's apartment investigated by law enforcement (Image via Milwaukee Police Department)

According to AP News, law enforcement found 11 skulls scattered around Dahmer’s file cabinet, refrigerator, freezer, and closet. Three headless torsos were also found in the bedroom. The Independent reported that the fridge held body parts for Dahmer to consume.

In an interview with Rover’s Morning Glory, Detective Patrick Kennedy explained seeing a "bloodless, human head" in Dahmer’s refrigerator. He said:

“When I looked into the refrigerator, it was a clean and empty refrigerator except for an open box of Arm & Hammer soda in the back and this box in the middle containing this freshly severed, bloodless, human head. It was a black male with his eyes and mouth open with an expression of almost excitement or surprise so when I saw it, I can say that I had been a police officer for many years and seen some horrendous things.”

Although Jeffrey Dahmer’s neighbors endlessly complained about a foul odor in their locality, the serial killer charmed his way out of the situation by claiming that his refrigerator was broken, which caused the meat he had stored to rot.

Tools found in the serial killer's residence (Image via Milwaukee Police Department)

Police officer Rolf Mueller discovered the three heads in the refrigerator. Speaking about the occurrence, Mueller said in an interview:

“You think you’ve seen it all out here, and then something like this happens.”

True Crime Magazine publishes graphic images of Jeffrey Dahmer’s victims

Along with the refrigerator leaving followers queasy, police officer Mueller also discovered nearly 80 polaroids of naked, dismembered dead bodies in July 1991.

True Crime Magazine published an article that included a series of unnerving images of Jeffrey Dahmer’s victims. Those interested can view them through this link.

According to the website, Dahmer posed specific dead men in certain positions in case he found their murder to be “sexually significant.” Dahmer reportedly photographed the men to stimulate his sadistic sexual desires and necrophilia.

