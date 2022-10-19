The Stranger is a suspensefully woven, brand new Australian thriller crime-drama movie that made its arrival on the popular streaming platform Netflix this Wednesday, October 19, 2022. The movie first premiered on May 18, 2022, at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2022.

The Stranger is based on the bone-chilling true story of the abduction and murder of Daniel Morcombe and has been adapted from author Kate Kyriacou's highly arresting book on the same heart-wrenching incident, titled, The Sting: The Undercover Operation That Caught Daniel Morcombe’s Killer.

Thomas M. Wright has acted as the writer and director of the crime-thriller movie. The promising cast list for The Stranger includes Joel Edgerton as Mark, Sean Harris as Henry Teague, Jada Alberts as Detective Rylett, Steve Mouzakis as Paul, Brendan Cooney as Senior Victorian Detective, Alan Dukes as John, and a few others.

The official synopsis for the movie, given by Netflix, reads:

"A small circle of seasoned undercover cops must pose as a vast and influential criminal network to catch a murderer who has evaded conviction for eight years."

Since the movie's debut on Netflix, it has already begun to receive a lot of positive responses from both viewers and critics for its slow-burning nature, consuming storylines, and nail-biting ending.

The ending of The Stranger (2022) explained

What is Henry Teague's real name?

A still from The Stranger (2022) (Image Via Netflix/YouTube)

From the very beginning, The Stranger dives deep into showcasing how the connection and trust between the two lead characters, Henry Teague and Mark Frame, is strongly built over a short period of time.

The movie does not wait long to reveal that Mark is an undercover agent for the Western Australian Police and is working with the Undercover Crimes Unit to solve the 2002 abduction and murder of a young Australian boy named James Liston. Mark is on a mission to build a truly trustworthy relationship with the main person of interest in the case, Henry Teague.

With unshakable determination and efficiency, Mark successfully gains Henry's trust and soon begins to unravel several truths about his identity. The biggest revelation is Henry's real name, which later helps the Western Australian police pin him down for his heinous crime.

By deceiving Henry into believing that Mark and his gang will take care of all of his problems regarding his crimes, the police are able to learn his real name, Peter Morley. After knowing his real name, it became easier for the authorities to gain more necessary information about his involvement in the abduction of James.

Is the Western Australian Police force able to find the victim's remains in the end?

A still from The Stranger (2022) (Image Via Netflix/YouTube)

After Mark becomes successful in getting Henry/Peter to confess his sinister crimes, the only thing left to be found is the victim's remains, that will solidify the case against the offender and serve as the most pivotal evidence in the case.

Once again, the task comes on Mark's shoulder and with the help of his department, he lures Henry/Peter to show them where he disposed of the remains of the victim eight years ago. As they stand at the location, the Western Australian Police force arrives at the spot and surrounds Henry/Peter.

Finally, Henry/Peter gets convicted and within a few days of his conviction, the police are able to find the victim's remains, with the help of an intensive and thorough search.

Don't forget to watch The Stranger (2022), which is currently streaming on Netflix.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes