James Langley murder: 5 key details about the case

The bone-chilling James Langley murder story is all set to be revisited and investigated on Investigation Discovery's brand new and consuming true-crime series, Love You To Death season 1. The heart-wrenching story will be chronicled in episode 3 of the season, which will make its arrival on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 11:00 pm ET, exclusively on Investigation Discovery.

The upcoming episode has been titled, Burning Betrayal. The official synopsis for Love You To Death season 1 episode 3, given by Investigation Discovery, reads:

"When Mary Ann Langley finds her husband James nearly burned to death in their home, investigators race to determine if it was an accident or an assault."

The true incident took place in December 2006. James Langley passed away due to severe burns after he was rushed to hospital by authorities. But later on, some shocking truths about his demise came to light.

Since the official synopsis for the third episode of Love You To Death season 1 was released, viewers of the true-crime series have been eagerly waiting to learn all about the case.

James Langley's neighbors' involvement in the case, how he died, Mary Ann's sentence, and more

1) James Langley was married to Mary Ann Langley for nearly 25 years

A still of James Langley (Image Via Oxygen)

The astounding and chilling true story dates back to December 2006. James Langley was a 55-year-old married man from Norwalk, Connecticut. He was a contractor by profession. He was married to a woman named Mary Ann Langley for nearly 25 years.

James Langley used to live with his wife Mary Ann at their 126 Woodward Avenue home in Norwalk, Connecticut. The married couple reportedly had a good life together, but things were not as great as they seemed. Reportedly, issues between them began to arise after James had an affair.

2) James Langley's neighbors called 911 when they saw his condition in December 2006

A still of James Langley (Image Via Oxygen)

Reportedly, on December 14, 2006, the department of Norwalk Police arrived at James' 126 Woodward Avenue home after a 911 call was made by his neighbors. Upon their arrival, they were shell-shocked to see James trying to start his car to rush to the nearby hospital.

When asked about what happened, James exclaimed that he was suffering from severe burns and needed immediate medical treatment. After seeing serious burn marks on James' midsection and torso, the Norwalk authorities rushed him to Bridgeport Hospital.

At the hospital, James underwent critical burn treatment for almost 12 days and suffered immense pain during the process. Unfortunately, he passed away in the hospital due to his severe burns.

3) James was set on fire in his sleep

A still of Mary Ann Langley (Image via Oxygen)

Reportedly, according to Rodney Polite and Sheila Polite, who were the Langley's immediate neighbors and relatives, gasoline was poured on his body while he was sleeping. Thereafter, his body was set on fire on purpose. James reportedly woke up after feeling pain from the burns on his body.

When the Polites entered their house after hearing the screams of James' wife Mary, they could immediately smell the gasoline and saw James frantically putting a wet towel on his stomach which looked like it was melting.

4) James' neighbors' statement that led Mary Ann Langley to become a prime suspect in the case

A still of Mary Ann Langley (Image via Oxygen)

Reportedly, it was none other than his wife of 25 years, Mary Ann Langley, who set her husband, James, on fire on purpose. Initially, she was not a suspect in the case. But after hearing contradictory details about their marriage, authorities became suspicious of her.

Officials' suspicions were confirmed when pivotal statements from Sheila Polite and Rodney Polite came to light. As per TheCinemaholic, Rodney told the police that James told him:

"I know what happened. Ann set me on fire."

Sheila told investigators that she had heard James saying:

"He was sleeping and he watched [Mary] pour gasoline or something on him...[he] watched [Mary] pour the liquid on him and light him on fire.”

5) Mary Ann Langley was sentenced to 20 years behind bars

A still of Mary Ann Langley (Image via Oxygen)

After all the significant evidence came in, authorities arrested Mary Ann Langley for the first-degree murder of her husband James. However, she was found not guilty of first-degree murder by a jury and was convicted of a lesser charge of first-degree manslaughter.

In 2009, she was given a sentence of 20 years behind bars. Reportedly, on October 25, 2021, Mary Ann Langley passed away.

Don't forget to watch episode 3 of Love You To Death season 1 titled, Burning Betrayal, which will arrive this Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 11:00 pm ET, on Investigation Discovery.

Poll : 0 votes