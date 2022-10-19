The School of Good and Evil ending explained: How does Sophie come back to life?

Based on the famous novels by Soman Chainani, The School of Good and Evil is Netflix's latest venture into the world of fairies and witches, led by the experienced mind of Paul Fieg, the man behind Freaks and Geeks. The fantasy film, like many resounding YA stories, is a battle between good and evil interwoven with a tale of friendship.

Based on the lives of Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie), two friends from the village of Galvadon, the film takes the audience on a vast adventure when the friends are taken to the School of Good and Evil, a place where fairytales are created and heroes and villains are trained.

After the friends are apparently assigned to opposing schools, Sophie to the evil school, and Agatha to the good school, chaos ensues, culminating in a battle and a few shocking revelations.

Read on to find what happened at the end of The School of Good and Evil.

The School of Good and Evil ending: The kiss of true love

The School of Good and Evil's beginning teased an ancient story about evil Rafal (Kit Young) and his twin good brother, Rhian, who defeated Rafal and brought peace to the world. Rafal is revealed to be alive, and following Sophie's spat with Agatha, he takes advantage of the opportunity to manipulate Sophie and bestow evil powers on her.

He also teaches her how to use her newfound abilities to wreak havoc on the school. Sophie embraces and abuses her abilities, transforming all of the teachers into dolls and proceeding to the Evers ball, where she provokes all of the heroes.

After a violent fight breaks out in the hall, Agatha tries to reason with Sophie. Sophie, who has been corrupted by power, refuses to listen to anyone. Tedros (Jamie Flatters) makes the decision to end her but is mostly unsuccessful.

Sophie then enters the schoolmaster's chamber, where it is revealed that the schoolmaster is actually Rafal in disguise. He tells Sophie that she is the true love he has been searching for, and that their kiss will finally defeat evil. When they kiss, the entire world collapses around them. Sophie realizes she didn't want this, but it's too late.

Agatha arrives at this point and delivers a monologue about why good will always triumph over evil. Sophie leaps in front of Rafal as he tries to kill her, finally performing a selfless good deed that shifts the evil side's very foundation. This reverses all of the damage and resurrects everyone. The friends then band together to bring Rafal down, and they succeed, but Sophie dies as a result of her injuries.

However, when Agatha kisses a dying Sophie on the forehead, she is revived, effectively fulfilling the condition of a "true love kiss." This is not a novel twist as it was already used in Maleficient. In any case, this revives Sophie, and the friends decide to return to their village.

The film's final scene foreshadows future sequels, with Tedros' arrow piercing the wall between the two worlds, launching a magical adventure that is here to stay.

The School of Good and Evil is now streaming on Netflix.

