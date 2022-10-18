The School for Good and Evil on Netflix: Meet the full cast of fantasy/teen movie

Netflix's new fantasy film, The School for Good and Evil, is set to premiere on the platform on October 19, 2022. The movie focuses on two best friends whose friendship is challenged after being kidnapped and taken to a bizarre and magical school.

The film stars Sofia Wylie and Sophia Anne Caruso in the lead roles and many others in critical supporting roles.

Netflix's The School for Good and Evil cast promises to deliver stunning performances

1) Sofia Wylie as Agatha

Sofia Wylie stars as Agatha in The School for Good and Evil. Wylie looks in fine form in the film's trailer and promises to deliver a memorable performance. Apart from The School for Good and Evil, Wylie is known for her performances in Andi Mack, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and Back of the Net, to name a few.

2) Sophia Anne Caruso as Sophie

Actress Sophia Anne Caruso essays the character of Sophie in the film. Along with Sofia Wylie, she looks in terrific form in the trailer, and the duo's stunning chemistry defines the film's tone. The 21-year-old actress has been a part of films and shows like Jack of the Red Heart, Strangers, and more. Her theater credits include Beetlejuice and The Nether.

3) Charlize Theron as Lady Lesso

Charlize Theron stars in the role of the school's headmistress Leady Lesso. Theron looks phenomenal in the trailer, and viewers can expect a cracking performance from the iconic actress. Theron has played many memorable characters in various acclaimed films over the years, including Monster, The Devil's Advocate, and Mad Max: Fury Road, to name a few.

4) Laurence Fishburne as The School Master

Actor Laurence Fishburne stars as the schoolmaster in the film. While details about his role are unknown, it seems like Fishburne plays a gray character. He briefly appears in the trailer and looks impressive in his role. Fishburne is known for his performances in movies like The Matrix franchise, The Color Purple, Clint Eastwood's Mystic River, and many more.

Apart from the actors mentioned above, the movie stars several others in pivotal supporting roles, including:

Kerry Washington

Michelle Yeoh

Kit Young

Peter Serafinowicz

Rachel Bloom

Mark Heap

Patti LuPone

Jamie Flatters

Demi Isaac Oviawe

Freya Theodora Parks

Kaitlyn Akinpelumi

Briony Scarlett

The School for Good and Evil is directed by Paul Feig from a screenplay he co-wrote with David Magee. The movie is based on writer Soman Chainani's book of the same name. Paul Feig has directed several popular films over the years, including Ghostbusters, Last Christmas, and A Simple Favor, to name a few. Feig also has a distinguished body of work on television and has worked on acclaimed shows like Mad Men, 30 Rock, and Freaks and Geeks.

You can watch The School for Good and Evil on Netflix on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. Fans of fantasy-thrillers must check out this flick.

