How did Jhene Aiko and Big Sean meet? Expectant couple reveals first child’s gender during LA concert

American rapper Big Sean and singer Jhene Aiko revealed the gender of their unborn baby during a recent performance in Los Angeles.

The 34-year-old rapper gave fans a glimpse into their private lives while performing I'm Gonna Be in Los Angeles on Thursday, October 13, 2022. In the viral videos, Big Sean can be seen cradling Aiko's obvious baby bump and happily yelling into the microphone:

"Make some noise for my baby boy."

Isha @ish2319 Jhene and Big Sean shared such a beautiful wholesome moment with us on stage 🤍 Jhene and Big Sean shared such a beautiful wholesome moment with us on stage 🤍✨ https://t.co/GlQB2ebuZd

The audience then bursts out in applause for the Twenty88 collaborators and their unborn child.

Big Sean and Jhene Aiko first revealed that they were expecting their first child together on July 22, 2022, on their Instagram handles. In the picture shared, the duo can be seen posing naked with golden streaks on Aiko's body.

Big Sean and Jhene Aiko had an on-and-off relationship for several years

Big Sean and Jhene Aiko began dating after they released their joint album, Twenty88, in 2016. However, they had known each other for a while and first crossed each other's paths in 2012 at producer No I.D.'s studio.

While speaking to BBC Radio 1Xtra, Aiko revealed:

“We became friends the year that my brother passed (July 2012). I had just met him and we worked on ‘Beware’ and ‘I’m Gonna Be.’ He wanted to take me out on a date. I had a boyfriend, but I still went…just as a friend. I had never been courtside to a game and he’s cool. I told my boyfriend, like, ‘I’m gonna go to this game.'”

In 2015, the duo released a song titled I Know from Big Sean's second album Dark Sky Paradise. They sparked dating rumors after releasing their joint album in 2016 even though Aiko was married to producer Dot da Genius at the time. However, by December of that year, the Sativa singer had filed for divorce from Genius and was seen on a date with Big Sean.

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐮𝐦𝐢𝐤𝐰𝐚★⁷ @M_Jeffnaldo Musicians Jhené Aiko and Big Sean reveal they are expecting a baby boy Musicians Jhené Aiko and Big Sean reveal they are expecting a baby boy❤️👀 https://t.co/MjkPTPjA1n

In the same interview, Jhene Aiko described her relationship with Sean as "the love of her life." She said:

"It just came to a point where it was like, 'I'm single, you're single, we love each other.' We actually already loved each other as people and then it was like, 'Okay, let's just, you know, be together.' So it was different because of that friendship. That comes first, we're friends before anything. We can bicker like a friendship. I don't know what the future holds, but as far as my life goes right now, yeah, he's 'L-O-M-L.'"

Although the couple appeared to split up in 2019, they reconnected a year later and have since been spotted at various public events, including the 2021 Grammy Awards.

They announced that they were expecting their first child together in July 2022, and Aiko has been seen flaunting her baby bump in public on several occasions.

While this the couple's first child, Jhene Aiko is already a mother to teenage daughter, Namiko, whom she shares with then-boyfriend O'Ryan.

Poll : 0 votes