How long have Jhené Aiko and Big Sean been dating? Relationship explored amid pregnancy rumors

According to recent online rumors, singer Jhené Aiko is reportedly pregnant with rapper Big Sean's child. The rumor was first shared by Twitter user BLASPHEMY (@KenKiablo). He claimed to have spotted the couple at Whole Foods, and Aiko appeared to be "very pregnant," according to him.

Following the tweet, The Neighborhood Talk's Instagram post claimed that other sources close to the couple had also confirmed the news. The Instagram post's caption mentioned that a baby was surely on the way.

Aiko and Big Sean (Sean Michael Leonard Anderson) are yet to confirm the news themselves. If true, this would be the 34-year-old singer's second child and Anderson's first.

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean's relationship timeline

While the exact duration of their relationship is unknown, Aiko and Sean have most likely been dating for almost a decade. However, there was a brief period of separation in their relationship, circa 2018.

2012 and 2013

According to Jhené Aiko's interview with BBC Radio 1Xtra, the couple were together since 2012. In the interview, the Los Angeles native disclosed that her friendship with Sean had begun in May 2012 after the singer's older brother passed away from an inoperable brain tumor leaving Aiko grief-stricken. Aiko's career received a boost after she collaborated with Big Sean and Lil Wayne on Beware in 2013.

2016

In March 2016, Jhené Aiko and Big Sean announced that they were starting a collaborative music duo named TWENTY88. The two also released a self-titled album in the same year, which debuted at number five on the US Billboard 200. The album sold over 40,000 copies in the first week, as claimed by HipHopDX.

Later that year, the couple confirmed their relationship to the public when they shared an on-stage kiss during their performance at the Power 106 Powerhouse Concert. Following their public declaration, Aiko filed for divorce from her reportedly estranged husband at the time, record producer Dot Da Genius. The divorce was finalized in 2017.

2017 and 2018 - Separation rumors

In October 2017, the Sativa singer got a tattoo of a portrait of Sean on the back of her arm. However, a year later, Aiko covered up the tattoo of Sean's face with a tattoo of a dragon. This sparked rumors that the two had separated, which was further fueled by the fact that they unfollowed each other's social media at around the same time.

However, in 2018, Jhené Aiko addressed the rumors with a tweet. She mentioned:

"I covered ALL my tats w/ a big a*s Dragon w/ a Phoenix wing breathing life and light into a new galaxy. NEW ART! NO BEEF! ALL LOVE!"

In reply to a woman who specifically asked about the coverage of Big Sean's tattooed portrait on her arm, Aiko responded:

"It didn't match with the dragon is."

2019 - Separation

In March 2019, Aiko confirmed her brief separation from Sean via an Instagram post where she mentioned:

"Me and Sean are good. I've got tons of love for him. my next album is all freestyles where I touch on many subjects and relationships ... past, present and future…"

Later in April, Aiko admitted that she still had feelings for Big Sean. After the passing of Nipsey Hussle, the singer commented on Sean's Instagram post about the late rapper. She mentioned:

"I love you from this life to the next and all the other lives we've known each other before. Imma always talk my s*it. But Imma always have your back."

2020 - Reconciliation

In late 2019, the couple reportedly reconciled. On New Year, Jhené Aiko shared a snap of herself with Big Sean at Jay-Z's party. Later in February, the couple spent Valentine's Day together. On March 17, 2020, the rapper posted a sweet birthday wish in the caption of an Instagram photo featuring them both. This further fortified the news of their reconciliation.

The pair hosted an Instagram Live session in April 2020 where Sean complimented Aiko on her looks. Akio responded:

"Oh yeah? Why don't you marry me?"

Big Sean replied without missing a beat:

"It's in the works. Don't even trip."

With the recent rumors of the pregnancy, fans of the couple expect a marriage announcement on the horizon. However, there have been speculations that the pair are already married in secret.

