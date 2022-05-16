Megan Fox pregnancy and marriage rumors explained as Machine Gun Kelly's 'unborn child' remark sends fans into a frenzy 

American rapper Machine Gun Kelly gave a special performance at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on the night of May 15.

After the 32-year-old singer appeared on the red carpet with his partner and fiancee Megan Fox in Las Vegas, Kelly took to the stage and dedicated his song Twin Flame to the 37-year-old actress.

Sparking wedding speculations, Machine Gun Kelly said onstage:

"I wrote this song for my wife."

Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, finished his moving performance with a dedication:

"And this is for our unborn child."

As he sang the lyrics, as the sound of a heartbeat followed shortly after.

"Go to sleep/ I'll see you in my dreams/ This changes everything/ Now I have to set you free."

After the event concluded, Kelly took to his Twitter handle to tell his fans that his heart broke when he sang the end of Twin Flame.

colson @machinegunkelly broke my heart to sing the end of that song

In a second tweet, he revealed that the second part of the song came "a year later."

colson @machinegunkelly i recorded twin flame 2 years ago today, the second half came a year later.

i recorded twin flame 2 years ago today, the second half came a year later.

beautifully serendipitous getting to sing it for you tonight

Machine Gun Kelly had already played Twin Flame for his lady love

While talking to news outlet ET on the red carpet, MGK revealed that he had already played the song for Megan Fox when he first wrote it. He said:

"It's like it's all meant to be."

To this, Fox added:

"There's like super special secret meaning to the song as well. So I'm sure I will be [emotional], but I can't cry and f— up this eyeliner."

Machine Gun Kelly and Fox first crossed paths while shooting for their 2021 film Midnight in the Switchgrass. The former co-stars announced their engagement in January 2022.

Fox referred to MGK as her "twin flame" in their first interview as a pair, stating that they had an immediate connection. While speaking on the Give Them Lala... With Randall podcast in 2020, Fox said:

"I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame. Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away."

Fahim Teemul @masterfahim Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly At Billboard Awards 2022: Photos – Hollywood Life ift.tt/AcjFXNW Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly At Billboard Awards 2022: Photos – Hollywood Life ift.tt/AcjFXNW https://t.co/3LyZ1vh0Q6

At the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, Fox turned heads as she debuted her new look with bangs on the red carpet, while beau MGK donned a Dolce & Gabbana spiked suit with a $30,000 diamond manicure by Marrow x Nails of LA.

As of the time of writing, the pair has not confirmed whether they are expecting their first child together. Megan Fox, however, is already a mother to three children - Noah (9), Bodhi (8), and Journey (5) - whom she shares with ex-husband Brian Austin Green. MGK, on the other hand, has a 12-year-old daughter named Casie with Emma Cannon.

