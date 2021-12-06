How much is Faith Evans worth? Fortune explored as estranged husband Stevie J demands spousal support amid ongoing divorce

Popular DJ and television personality Stevie J has asked for spousal support from his ex Faith Evans while they are getting divorced.

Court documents acquired by Radar have recently revealed that Stevie wants Evans to pay him every month, but he won’t do the same for her. He also wants Evans to pay the legal bills while they divorce.

The amount that Evans has to pay is not confirmed since Stevie is not aware of the situation of the separated property assets and debts. Court documents have also revealed that divorce proceedings are ongoing without pause.

Net worth of Faith Evans explored

Born as Faith Renée Jordan, she is a well-known singer and actress. Evans was initially a backing vocalist and later signed a contract with Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs’ Bad Boy in 1994 while she was 20.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 48-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $3 million. Detailed information on her assets is not available, although she has earned a lot during her successful journey in the entertainment industry.

Faith Evans' album, The First Lady, released in 2005, was one of the highest-charting albums at the time and remained on top of the US Top R&B and Hip-Hop Albums charts. The Girls Trip star has sold around 20 million records around the world.

Evans made her debut as an actress in the musical drama Turn It Up, released in 2000. Her autobiography called Keep Faith: A Memoir was released in 2008.

Stevie J and Faith Evans relationship timeline

Faith Evans and Stevie J attend the 2018 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena (Image by Mindy Small via Getty Images)

Stevie J and Faith Evans were friends for many years, and it was because Stevie is a record producer. While appearing on The Breakfast Club in 2016, Stevie revealed his relationship with Evans to the hosts.

Stevie then revealed the following year on the same show that they had separated. In an episode of Behind Every Man, Evans then disclosed that she broke up with Stevie after he was reportedly dating Joseline Hernandez. However, the pair sparked dating rumors in 2018 and applied for a marriage license the same year.

Evans was then arrested in May 2020 on charges of felony domestic assault when they answered a 911 call from their house. Sources stated that marks were also spotted on Stevie’s face. Although the public thought that they had ended their relationship, Stevie revealed that everything was fine between them.

Stevie J then filed for divorce in November 2021, and a few days later, Faith Evans shared a video of herself and Stevie having a fun time at the beach. Although rumors were circulating about their reconciliation, they made certain accusations against each other.

Stevie J’s net worth is estimated to be around $5 million. It appears to be strange and unfair that despite having a larger net worth than Evans, Stevie is still seeking spousal support from his estranged wife.

