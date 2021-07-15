How many kids do Lil Wayne and Nivea have? All about their relationship as singer receives support, post emotional interview

After delivering two hits, Nivea almost disappeared from the music industry. In an interview on Kandi Burruss’s show, On That Note, Nivea stated that Lil Wayne played an important role in her absence from the music industry.

Nivea said it was Lil Wayne who asked her not to continue her career in music. He asked her to be with him and then she sent a letter to her label saying that she quit music. According to Nivea,

“I’m just sitting there, like, being a housewife… and you know, Reginae [Carter] was very young. All of a sudden - this kind of funny - he was like, ‘I ain't never stay in an apartment before. Let’s get an apartment.’ So we move out of the house and get an apartment but I never realized he did that to move Toya [Johnson] back in the house.”

Following her interview with Kandi Burruss, several celebrities have shown their support towards Nivea.

Nivea and Lil Wayne’s children

Nivea and Lil’s relationship started in 2002 and they got engaged in the same year. But it was later called off in 2003. The couple reconciled four years later following Nivea’s divorce with Terius “The Dream” Nash.

There were rumors circulating that Nivea and Lil were expecting their first child and sure enough, they welcomed their first son, Neal Carter, in November 2009. But their relationship did not last long and ended in 2010.

Neal is now 11 years old and is frequently seen in Nivea’s Instagram posts. Nivea has given nicknames like Poot, Young Carter, and Meatball to her youngest son.

In between the ups and downs in her relationship with Lil Wayne, Nivea tied the knot with R&B singer and producer, Terius “The Dream” Nash in 2004. They became parents to daughter, Navy Talia Nash, in May 2005 and twin sons, London Nash and Christian Nash, in April 2006.

Nivea and Nash divorced in 2007. Nivea, however, stated that Nash wanted the divorce and it was not a mutual agreement.

Edited by Siddharth Satish