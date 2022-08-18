What happened to Orlando Brown? Controversies explored as former Disney star sparks concern with recent Diddy comments 

Former Disney star Orlando Brown recently left the internet concerned about his mental well-being after making some strange comments about American rapper Diddy.

In a recent interview with Cam Capone News, Brown suddenly started talking about Diddy while making certain odd gestures and sounds before saying,

“I got in my Diddy mode, I’m sorry. I started licking my lips. Yo Diddy, you gave me the oosh goshh goof wash.”

The That’s So Raven alum continued:

“You gave me the oosh gosh mooaf, the shoosh smosh. Diddy… yea son. I love it yo, I love it.”

Prior to his latest statement, Brown also came under fire for making some inappropriate comments about Bow Wow during a 2020 interview with Funny Marco and implying he had a physical relationship with the rapper.

At the time, Bow Wow addressed Brown’s comments and said the actor needed professional help:

“Tweaked out… but you know dude really need help na im sayn? That's why we ain't trippin on em. Nobody taking him serious. It's sad because he had potential to be great. It's sad.”

KenBarbie™ @itsKenBarbie Orlando Brown can’t seem to get himself together after thinking about the time he claims Diddy gave him that “Oosh Gosh Muash” 🫤 WAIT, WHAT?Orlando Brown can’t seem to get himself together after thinking about the time he claims Diddy gave him that “Oosh Gosh Muash” 🫤 WAIT, WHAT? 👀 Orlando Brown can’t seem to get himself together after thinking about the time he claims Diddy gave him that “Oosh Gosh Muash” 🫤 https://t.co/fbProWA0AG

Orlando Brown also made similar claims about Nick Cannon that same year. Back in 2016, the actor was trolled online after he claimed he had an intimate relationship with his former co-star Raven-Symone. Similar to his latest gestures about Diddy, Brown also made strange noises and expressions at the time.

A look into Orlando Brown’s past controversies

Despite being one of Disney’s rising stars, Orlando Brown’s career faced numerous troubles after he got involved in a string of legal issues. In 2016, the actor was arrested twice on charges of “domestic violence, obstruction of justice, drug possession with the intent to sell and possession of contraband in jail.”

In February 2016, police officers claimed that Brown had a public altercation with his then-girlfriend and allegedly struck her in the parking lot of the police station. He was later found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

In March 2016, cops responded to another call about an alleged domestic disturbance in Brown’s private home between the actor, his girlfriend and the latter’s mother. Despite the charges, Brown failed to appear in court on a scheduled date.

He was ultimately arrested on March 18, 2016, in Barstow, California, on charges of domestic battery, drug possession, and resisting arrest. Brown was eventually released from prison but missed another court date and fled to Las Vegas before being apprehended by bounty hunters.

The Family Matters star was once again arrested in June 2016 after Las Vegas police found him in possession of methamphetamine and a pipe and found an outstanding arrest warrant in relation to a domestic violence incident.

Brown was then charged with “drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting arrest.” In September 2016, the actor faced yet another arrest after videos showed him attempting to break into Legends Restaurant & Venue, a Las Vegas establishment owned by his childhood friend Danny Boy.

Nearly two years later, Orlando Brown appeared in Dr. Phil and opened up about his struggles with addiction and mental health. However, the interview left fans concerned as the actor failed to remember the names of his children. He said at the time:

“I’ve got a two-year-old, a five-year-old, eight and eleven [year-old]. The two-year-old is still in the belly.”

Speaking about his relationship with his children, Brown added:

“Honestly, I see my kids everywhere. But, like I said, I barely see them. I don’t know them. They don’t know me. That’s what this whole thing is about; being able to identify and, you know, get back with my kids and stuff.”

That same year, Orlando Brown also revealed that he got a bizarre tattoo of Raven-Symone's face on his neck.

Twitter shares concern about Orlando Brown’s comments on Diddy

Orlando Brown rose to fame in the early 2000s after appearing in Disney shows like The Proud Family and That’s So Raven. He also had memorable roles in Family Matters, Two of a Kind, Waynehead, and Major Payne, among others.

The actor left Disney in 2007 and established a career in music. Unfortunately, he soon found himself in the middle of mental health struggles, addiction issues, and legal troubles. More recently, Brown sparked concern amongst fans after making some questionable comments about rapper Diddy.

Several social media users also took to Twitter to discuss the actor’s condition:

LifeLong Pelicans Fan⚜️ @AyeThatsHoOtie Orlando Brown Relapsed and everybody just went back to laughing Orlando Brown Relapsed and everybody just went back to laughing

Isaac Hayes III @IsaacHayes3 Interviewing Orlando Brown, who is clearly dealing with mental illness or substance abuse issues for views is corny.



Not one clip of anyone asking.



“Hey are you alright man? Do you need any help?”



Exploiting mental illness is shameful.



We can do better. Interviewing Orlando Brown, who is clearly dealing with mental illness or substance abuse issues for views is corny. Not one clip of anyone asking. “Hey are you alright man? Do you need any help?” Exploiting mental illness is shameful. We can do better.

BARENAISSANCE🤟🏾👽💫 @4DaSoulPeople Orlando Brown is not a comedian, he’s a black man with a bad drug addiction that I wish y’all would stop reposting. It’s disgusting and anti-black watching y’all make jokes and entertainment off his rants, knowing he not in his right mind. Orlando Brown is not a comedian, he’s a black man with a bad drug addiction that I wish y’all would stop reposting. It’s disgusting and anti-black watching y’all make jokes and entertainment off his rants, knowing he not in his right mind.

mai @dream_of_fae Whenever I see Orlando Brown. I see a traumatized man who was exploited by the industry. He deserves so much better🥺 Whenever I see Orlando Brown. I see a traumatized man who was exploited by the industry. He deserves so much better🥺

lbj23_girl @lbj23_girl When Orlando Brown was doing well and got cleaned, yall didn't support his career efforts.



Now that it seems like he back on that stuff, blogs post the breakdown.



As always, black media is useless When Orlando Brown was doing well and got cleaned, yall didn't support his career efforts. Now that it seems like he back on that stuff, blogs post the breakdown. As always, black media is useless

𝐹𝓇𝒶𝓏𝓏𝓁𝑒𝒹 𝓃’ 𝒟𝒶𝓏𝓏𝓁𝑒𝒹 @UnlearningL These aren’t interviews with Orlando Brown & Wendy Williams- it’s pure exploitation of vulnerable people actively battling addiction/mental health issues for entertainment purposes. These aren’t interviews with Orlando Brown & Wendy Williams- it’s pure exploitation of vulnerable people actively battling addiction/mental health issues for entertainment purposes.

BIG REID @BigReidRadio Tired of seeing creators take advantage of Orlando Brown who is clearly going through something. Views aren’t worth contributing to someone’s destruction. Tired of seeing creators take advantage of Orlando Brown who is clearly going through something. Views aren’t worth contributing to someone’s destruction.

The Ashen Chevalier @BroRonoaZoro I wish people would get Orlando Brown some help and stop putting a microphone in his face for views. I wish people would get Orlando Brown some help and stop putting a microphone in his face for views.

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Diddy will respond to Orlando Brown’s comments or if the latter will acknowledge the concerns of fans in the days to come.

