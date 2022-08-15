Bow Wow The Millennium Tour 2022: Lineup, tickets, presale, where to buy and more

The Millennium Tour has been announced for this October by American rap artist Bow Wow. The Millennium Tour will kick off on October 7 in Hampton and will wrap up on November 27 in Oakland. The tour will also make stops in cities including Chicago, Houston, Atlanta, New York, and Miami, among other places.

In an Instagram post, Bow Wow wrote:

“The Millennium Tour: Turned Up starring Bow Wow With R&B sensation Mario.”

This is the first time in four years that the festival does not feature American R&B singer, Omarion. The artist headlined the festival alongside B2K in 2019. In 2020, he performed alongside Bow Wow. The 2020 iteration of the festival was pushed to 2021 with supporting acts from Ashanti, Soulja Boy, and Sammie.

Apart from Bow Wow headlining the festival, The Millennium Tour features a lineup including Keri Hilson, Lloyd, Pleasure P, Bobby V , Day 26, Ying Yang Twins, Dem Franchize Boyz, Crime Mob, Sammie, Chingy, Travis Porter, Lil Scrappy, and Trillville, among others.

Presale for The Millennium Tour tickets will begin on August 18 from 10 am to 10 pm for Memphis Grizzlies MVP season ticket members. The presale can also be availed by FedExForum Event Alert emails and subscribers of Grizzlies e-News. Tickets will be available for general public sale from August 19 at 10 am PT via Ticketmaster.

Check out the schedule for The Millennium Tour 2022:

October 7 – Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum

October 8 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

October 9 – Baltimore, MD – Chesapeake Arena

October 14 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

October 15 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

October 16 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

October 22 – Chicago, IL – Wintrust Arena

October 23 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena

October 27 – Dallas, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre

October 28 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

October 29 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre

November 4 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at BJCC

November 5 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

November 6 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

November 9 – New York, NY – Hulu Theater @ MSG

November 11 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

November 12 – Fairfax, VA – EagleBank Arena

November 13 – Philadelphia, PA – Liacouras Center

November 18 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

November 19 – Jacksonville, FL – Vystar Arena

November 20 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena

November 25 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Arena

November 26 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

November 27 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

More about the headliner

Bow Wow, whose original name is Shad Gregory Moss, is an American rapper and singer. The artist began his career after he was discovered by Snoop Dogg in the late ‘90s. The rapper, then known as Lil Bow Wow, released his first album at the mere age of 13 in 2000.

In 2003, the artist removed the prefix Lil from his stage name. He released his third album titled Unleashed in 2003. In 2005, the singer released his next album Wanted. It gave out hit singles including Let Me Hold You (featuring Omarion) and Like You (featuring Ciara).

The artist has also appeared in several movies in the early 2000s. These include All About the Benjamins in 2002, Johnson Family Vacation in 2004, and Roll Bounce in 2005. In 2006, he appeared in the film The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. The artist also appeared in popular television series Entourage and CSI: Cyber.

