What is Moyamoya disease? Ice hockey player dies at the age of 16 after suffering from multiple strokes 

An ice hockey player suddenly died over Christmas following complications from multiple strokes. 16-year-old Cormick Scanlan was a St. Paul Capitals Hockey Association (SPCHA) member. The association reported to the officials that the ice hockey player suddenly suffered a stroke on December 6, 2022.

Cormick underwent bypass surgery on December 15, 2022, where it was revealed that the boy suffered multiple strokes due to a rare condition called Moyamoya disease. This disease affects the blood vessels in the brain, which causes serious problems like brain bleeds and strokes.

Announcing the death on their website, the St. Paul Capitals Hockey Association said:

“The Capitals mourn the loss of Cormick Scanlan. Cormick was a Capitals player from his time as a mini-mite through his past two seasons on our Bantam AA team. Dane Erickson, Cormick's Bantam AA coach, remembers Cormick as a player of great character, with a great attitude, who always worked hard and finished first in every race - on and off the ice.”

A 16-year-old ice hockey player died due to multiple strokes caused by the Moyamoya disease. (Image via St. Paul Capitals Hockey Association)

Does the Moyamoya disease affect only children? Decoding the ice hockey player’s rare vascular disorder

Doctors of the ice hockey player have confirmed that Cormick had a rare blood vessel disease called the Moyamoya disease. In this, the carotid artery in the skull becomes blocked or narrowed, reducing blood flow to the brain.

As a result, the patient can suffer ministrokes, bleeding in the brain, or multiple strokes. Furthermore, it can also affect the brain's functions, as well as some delays and disabilities.

While the disease is most common in kids, adults too often fall prey to it. Patients with this disease can be found all over the world. However, it is more common in East Asian countries, especially Korea, Japan, and China. This could be due to certain genetic factors in those populations.

The symptoms of the disease mostly occur between 5 and 10 years of age and between 30 and 50 years of age in adults. A few symptoms to watch out for are:

Headache

Seizures

Weakness

Numbness or paralysis

Involuntary movements

Cognitive or developmental delays

The term, Moyamoya, is a Japanese word that means “puff of smoke.” The disease can be detected through blood vessel scans called angiograms.

The GoFundMe page set up for the parents to pay for the treatment of the ice hockey player raised more than $21,000

When the ice hockey player was first admitted to the hospital, the family was informed about the cost and the expenses. To cover the same, a GoFundMe page was set up for Cormick Scanlan, with a goal of $25,000. With 260 donors, the page had already raised more than $21,000.

The page informed:

“Cormick suffered a stroke on December 6th. Angiogram revealed that he has a rare condition called moyamoya disease. Bypass surgery is schedule for Thursday the 15th to repair the left side carotid artery with blood vessels from his head. Surgery is to eliminate chances of a stroke recurring. Rehabilitation for mobility and speech to follow.”

A GoFundMe was set up for the young player as the parents expected a heavy expenditure from the surgery and medications. (Image via GoFundMe)

Cormick's parents have not yet spoken up on the matter. However, officials have informed the family is shocked and devastated to hear the news of their young son passing away.

