"Clout really the new drug": DZ Family accused of faking a rescue during Florida flooding, leaving netizens enraged

The DZ Family, who are well known for showcasing their daily lives on social media, are on the radar of the netizens. Social media users have been bashing and accusing the family of faking the rescue of a family member during the Florida flooding.
The channel, run by Desire’e and Zay, posted a series of TikTok videos where they showed how they were evacuated due to the flooding caused by hurricane Ian. From sharing videos of the rain to the floods, the matter intensified when the couple began to show their followers how they were trying to rescue Zay’s mother.
However, netizens were quick to call the evacuation a “set up,” as many of them thought of the videos as being fake and staged. One user took to Twitter and said:
“Clout really the new drug smh."
Netizens slam DZ Family for staging evacuation amidst the Florida flood
Recently, the DZ family posted a video on social media about the gender reveal of their soon-to-arrive baby. At the time, the couple revealed that Zay’s mother was in town and was staying at a hotel.
However, through some TikTok videos, the DZ family showcased how they were trying to get to her, but it was becoming challenging due to the weather conditions and severe floods. The video, at the time of its posting, was captioned:
“Plz pray for my family.”
They also made a video where Zay claimed that they were unable to get to the mother, due to excessive flooding. Posting the video, he asked his mom to respond when she saw it.
Zay's mom also jumped in and created a video claiming that she was stuck and couldn't get to the family as there was excess water where she was. When they saw the mother walking in the pool of water, netizens took to Twitter to state that the family was a mess and that they were faking the whole thing.
Others mocked the videos and claimed that they could have contacted one another through cell phones, rather than just posting videos about it.
A user also pointed out how the mother was standing next to DZ Family the whole time.
The DZ Family started their YouTube channel and joined several social media platforms in 2020. They have over 335K subscribers on YouTube and more than 190K people follow them on Instagram where they post about their daily lives and much more.
RIght now, the couple is actively posting about their pregnancy journey and gender reveal.
The couple is based in Orlando, Florida. The duo have built a fan base of more than 5 million in total.