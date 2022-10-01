"Clout really the new drug": DZ Family accused of faking a rescue during Florida flooding, leaving netizens enraged

The DZ Family, who are well known for showcasing their daily lives on social media, are on the radar of the netizens. Social media users have been bashing and accusing the family of faking the rescue of a family member during the Florida flooding.

The channel, run by Desire’e and Zay, posted a series of TikTok videos where they showed how they were evacuated due to the flooding caused by hurricane Ian. From sharing videos of the rain to the floods, the matter intensified when the couple began to show their followers how they were trying to rescue Zay’s mother.

However, netizens were quick to call the evacuation a “set up,” as many of them thought of the videos as being fake and staged. One user took to Twitter and said:

Mia ✨ @Miatooslim Clout really the new drug smh Clout really the new drug smh

Netizens slam DZ Family for staging evacuation amidst the Florida flood

Recently, the DZ family posted a video on social media about the gender reveal of their soon-to-arrive baby. At the time, the couple revealed that Zay’s mother was in town and was staying at a hotel.

However, through some TikTok videos, the DZ family showcased how they were trying to get to her, but it was becoming challenging due to the weather conditions and severe floods. The video, at the time of its posting, was captioned:

“Plz pray for my family.”

They also made a video where Zay claimed that they were unable to get to the mother, due to excessive flooding. Posting the video, he asked his mom to respond when she saw it.

Zay's mom also jumped in and created a video claiming that she was stuck and couldn't get to the family as there was excess water where she was. When they saw the mother walking in the pool of water, netizens took to Twitter to state that the family was a mess and that they were faking the whole thing.

Do It Like Its My B-Day @__pinkcc The dzfamily on tiktok is a mess they faking this whole they stuck in the flood and I hate that for them but clout is one hell of a drug The dzfamily on tiktok is a mess they faking this whole they stuck in the flood and I hate that for them but clout is one hell of a drug

Others mocked the videos and claimed that they could have contacted one another through cell phones, rather than just posting videos about it.

DoZay @DoZay1 This gotta be the corniest shit I’ve ever seen!!



instagram.com/p/CjJRXzUuumZ/… The DZ Family faked an entire hurricane rescue for TikTok.This gotta be the corniest shit I’ve ever seen!! The DZ Family faked an entire hurricane rescue for TikTok. 😂 This gotta be the corniest shit I’ve ever seen!! instagram.com/p/CjJRXzUuumZ/…

Brandi @Bnlovely I can’t believe the dzfamily live in Orlando doing that lame stuff for clout on TikTok. Who lies about being stuck in a flood? Smh I can’t believe the dzfamily live in Orlando doing that lame stuff for clout on TikTok. Who lies about being stuck in a flood? Smh

Courtney @CPHarper2 the next three videos talking about searching for my mom Lmfao now how was the mom missing if she was next to the BM this not the mom #DZFamily the next three videos talking about searching for my mom Lmfao now how was the mom missing if she was next to the BM this not the mom #DZFamily 😂😂 the next three videos talking about searching for my mom https://t.co/FN5MpvPI6k

mariah.b @_MiMiSB The DZ family lying about being caught in a hurricane is so cringing to watch, cause why y’all taking it that far? Lol The DZ family lying about being caught in a hurricane is so cringing to watch, cause why y’all taking it that far? Lol

Donyè @OhYoppDonye The DZ family on tiktok are the weirdest mfs I ever seen….like why do y’all act like that..all for some fuckin clout The DZ family on tiktok are the weirdest mfs I ever seen….like why do y’all act like that..all for some fuckin clout

Mrs. Davis @stepby_steph_ The DZ family is finna get the attention they want after all. A complete drag, cause why y’all playing about a natural disaster like that!? The DZ family is finna get the attention they want after all. A complete drag, cause why y’all playing about a natural disaster like that!?

IG: @Nailanailbar 💜 @ReeChristene I want TikTok to delete that couple Dzfamily page!!!!! They are sooooo annoying omg I want TikTok to delete that couple Dzfamily page!!!!! They are sooooo annoying omg

Priyanka @prxscxllv clout makes y’all influencers dumber and dumber DZfamily faking a hurricane rescue when there are actual families that have lost everything from this storm, is fucking nuts. Remove them corny mfs from tiktok dawgclout makes y’all influencers dumber and dumber DZfamily faking a hurricane rescue when there are actual families that have lost everything from this storm, is fucking nuts. Remove them corny mfs from tiktok dawg 😑 clout makes y’all influencers dumber and dumber

🌹As Sweet As Jasmine✨ @jasmine_shavone I thought everyone knew the DZ family faked all of their content… none of it ever came off as believable 🤷🏽‍♀️ I thought everyone knew the DZ family faked all of their content… none of it ever came off as believable 🤷🏽‍♀️

. @Imjasnicole The dzfamily on tik tok has a mental issue. Acting like his mom was stuck whole time she’s next to the gf in the first video. 🥴 The dzfamily on tik tok has a mental issue. Acting like his mom was stuck whole time she’s next to the gf in the first video. 🥴

Cam @shewaveent #DZFamily need to be dragged up and down the Florida coast. Faking a rescue when ppl are literally stranded on their roof #DZFamily need to be dragged up and down the Florida coast. Faking a rescue when ppl are literally stranded on their roof

A user also pointed out how the mother was standing next to DZ Family the whole time.

Yαуα @psloveyaya Your mom is literally standing right next to you , this is weird AF who does that ? #dzfamily Your mom is literally standing right next to you , this is weird AF who does that ? #dzfamily https://t.co/pfayDRvJ24

The DZ Family started their YouTube channel and joined several social media platforms in 2020. They have over 335K subscribers on YouTube and more than 190K people follow them on Instagram where they post about their daily lives and much more.

RIght now, the couple is actively posting about their pregnancy journey and gender reveal.

The couple is based in Orlando, Florida. The duo have built a fan base of more than 5 million in total.

