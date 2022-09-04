Why is Florida Georgie Line taking a break? Band plays final show before hiatus

American country music duo Florida Georgie Line recently announced that they were splitting up. The Grammy-nominated duo, which consists of Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley, performed one last time on August 31 before saying their goodbyes.

Kelley and Hubbard performed for the last time as Florida Georgia Line at the Minnesota State Fair where.

As per reports, the duo gave each other high-fives and brotherly smiles during the grandstand set. The duo had previously noted that they would go their separate ways to focus on their individual careers. However, there is speculation that the duo is splitting up because of differences in political opinions.

Minnesota’s Star Tribune quoted Hubbard as saying:

“This is our last official concert as Florida Georgia Line. Let’s see what we got left in the tank.”

He further added:

“You’ve enabled us to chase this crazy dream of writing songs and playing shows and hoping somebody will show up to listen, so thank you guys. It’s very exciting for us to look at what’s ahead, see what’s next. And the next chapter ahead is very exciting, but we wanna celebrate this chapter with you guys.”

Florida Georgie Line announced they were taking a break in February

Back in February, Florida Georgie Line had announced that they were taking a break. Kelley, the Florida half of the duo, and Hubbard, the Georgia half, had announced that they were taking a break from recording music.

The band told People that they were not going their separate ways but are doing what they have to as artists. Kelly, at the time, said:

“And so a couple years back, we started writing without each other and trying different writers, and now we’re both doing that with our music.”

The artists also had diverging political views and have been vocal about it in the past.

During the 2020 US presidential elections, the duo had a publicly documented disagreement over their preferences. While Kelley hinted at his support for President Trump, Hubbard and his wife, Hayley, expressed support for President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

The latter also unfollowed Kelley on Instagram, saying that they did not want to see his posts about the election.

SiriusXM Exit 209 had quoted Hubbard as saying that November:

“I unfollowed BK for a few days while we were in the middle of this election and everything going on. And I even called him and told him, I said, ‘Hey buddy, I love you. And I love you a lot more in real life than on your Stories right now. That’s why I’m unfollowing you. Nothing personal. I still love you. You’re still my brother.'”

More about Florida Georgie Line

Florida Georgie Line was formed in 2010. Their debut single, Cruise, was released in 2012. In 2019, Florida Georgie Line released Meant to Be with Bebe Rexha, which was nominated for a Grammy.

The artists have also separately ventured into solo careers. In 2021, Kelly released his debut solo album titled Sunshine State of Mind, and American Spirit this year. Hubbard released the single Undivided with Tim McGraw and 5 Foot 9 from his recently released album Dancin’ in the Country.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Prem Deshpande