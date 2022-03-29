What is Tyler Hubbard's net worth? Fortune explored ahead of Get Organized by The Home Edit 2 premiere

The new series of Get Organized by The Home Edit 2 will see a number of celebrities getting their messy space organized by professionals. One such celebrity who will take help from show hosts Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin is singer Tyler Hubbard.

The owners of the home organization service, The Home Edit, will work together to give Tyler Hubbard and his family a clean and clutter-free space. The Get Organized by The Home Edit 2 duo will start working their magic on April 1, 2022 on Netflix.

Net worth of Tyler Hubbard explored ahead of Get Organized by The Home Edit 2 premiere

Born in Monroe, Georgia in January 1987, country music singer Tyler Hubbard’s net worth is $25 million. Known as Florida Georgia Line “bro-country” musician, the artist started playing guitar in high school.

He attended Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, where he met Florida Georgia Line bandmate Brian Kelly to form the band.

The duo released their first EP Anything Like Me and second EP It'z Just What We Do in 2010 and 2012 respectively. The EP ranked #1 on the U.S. Heatseekers chart.

Following their success, the pair released their debut studio album in 2012, Here's to the Good Times. The hit single Cruise has been certified 8x Platinum in the United States.

Most of his fortune comes from the sale of his hit albums. Their debut album sold almost seven million copies and ranked #1 on the US Country chart and #4 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The album’s other hit singles Get Your Shine On, Stay and Round Here all held number 1 spot on the US Country Airplay and Canadian Country charts and were certified Platinum.

After their single, This is How We Roll, also ranked number 1 on the US Country chart and got Platinum certified, Republic Nashville signed the group in 2012.

For their incredible music, Florida Georgia Line has won four CMT Music Awards, two Country Music Association Awards, an American Music Award, three Academy of Country Music Awards and a Billboard Music Award.

In terms of property, the celebrity has their main residence in Nashville, a 5,500-square-foot, Tudor-inspired mansion built in 2015 on nearly 1.3 bucolic acres.

The musician reportedly bought a nearly 4,700-square-foot aggressively contemporary home in the City of Angels, Los Angeles for nearly $4 million.

The star will now appear on Get Organized by The Home Edit 2 to organize his chaotic place with the help of hosts Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin on Netflix, which starts on Friday.

Edited by Somava Das