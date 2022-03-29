Who are Joanna Teplin and Clea Shearer? All about Netflix's Get Organized With The Home Edit hosts

Netflix is returning with its superhit home and lifestyle-based series, Get Organized With The Home Edit Season 2. Starring organization experts Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, the series is set to premiere on April 1, 2022.

The friends-turned-business partners have their own organizational company, The Home Edit. It was Shearer’s, a design student, idea to start a venture that could help people organize their messy homes neatly and aesthetically. She found her right partner when her friends tagged Clea with Teplin on a blind friend’s date.

Get Organized With The Home Edit features the founders of The Home Edit who reorganize cluttered spaces in both celebrity and common people’s houses. These experts take up the challenge of organizing anything desired by homeowners in spaces that seem impossible to beautify.

Clea and Teplin of Get Organized With The Home Edit belonged to different careers before

39-year-old Clea Shearer was born on February 1, 1982, in Los Angeles, California. She married John Shearer, a photographer in the entertainment industry, and bears three children.

She was a fashion student at Parsons School of Design and was committed to staying in the industry. However, her inclination towards organization always had her open to new career options. Shearer wanted to start an organizational venture which led her to look for a partner.

A mutual friend who knew Joanna Teplin recommended Clea to meet her. Joanna was born on August 20, 1979, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. She married Jeremy Rubin, a promotion manager at Warner Bros Records. The couple bears two children.

Teplin possesses a degree in film studies from UC Santa Barbara. After graduating, she started working at a greeting cards and invitations company. She later moved into the wedding planning business. Soon, the Carolina native realized her knack for organizing other parts of people's lives.

She moved to Nashville, Tennessee, with the hope of an organizational business. When “not so open to new friends" Teplin met Shearer, they connected instantly and knew they had found the right business partner and friend. Hence, they started The Home Edit, the day they met.

In 2015, to gain attraction to their new business venture, the two offered their high-profile friends a free service in exchange for a couple of Instagram posts. Eventually, by 2016 their remarkable talent was noticed by celebrities like Molly Sims, Reese Witherspoon, and many big celebrities who offered to reorganize their home spaces as well.

A few months later, the founders of The Home Edit had projects lined up three-months in advance.

In 2019, the duo wrote The Home Edit: A Guide to Organizing and Realizing Your House Goals, a book with tons of tips on organizing things at home. It also became New York’s Bestseller.

Season 2 of Get Organized With The Home Edit will be an eight-episode series releasing April 1 on Netflix.

