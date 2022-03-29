When will Get Organized With The Home Edit Season 2 air on Netflix? Release date, trailer and more explored

After a binge-worthy season 1, Netflix is bringing back Get Organized with The Home Edit for a second season. Premiering on April 1, 2022, Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin are set to showcase some miraculous space transformation.

The duo are the founders of their own organizational company, The Home Edit, and were approached by the producers of the show after seeing their work on Instagram.

The eight-episode series features Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin reorganizing cluttered spaces in the houses of celebrities and common people. Whether it is installing a coffee counter in an overwhelming space or transforming an ugly garage, organizational experts openly take up such challenges and leave their clients awestruck by their work.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Expert home organizers Clea and Joanna help celebrities and everyday clients edit, categorize and contain their clutter to create stunning spaces."

What’s new in Get Organized with The Home Edit season 2?

The upcoming season of Get Organized with The Home Edit will feature celebrities like Drew Barrymore, Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Kevin Hart, Kelsea Ballerini, Winnie Harlow, Danielle Brooks, Tyler Hubbard, and Topper Guild, who will be turning to experts Clea and Joanna to declutter and organize space in their homes.

Clea Shearer shared the trailer for Season 2 of Get Organized with The Home Edit on her Instagram on February 26 and captioned it:

The trailer for season 2 of Get Organized on @netflix is here! Enjoy Sutton putting me in my place in front of millions of people. ❤️🧡☀️💚💙💜💖 #thehomeedit #getorganized #getorganizedwiththehomeedit #GOWTHE

The trailer also filmed model Winnie Harlow expressing her feelings about Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin’s organizational skills:

"They have this way about them that adds magic to the entire space."

Similar to the first season, the show will have Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin making a massive transformation of cluttered spaces and turning them into unbelievably organized. Each episode will look at the transformation of one celebrity guest house and one common family’s house.

Apart from filming the space transformation, this season will also feature behind-the-scenes snippets from Clea and Teplin’s personal lives and how they manage their kids and family life.

Moreover, the first season featured celebrities like Khloe Kardashian, Neil Patrick Harris, Eva Longoria, Reese Witherspoon (the producer of the show), and many others. The impact of the first season awakened people all over the country towards decluttering their home spaces and making them more organized.

Viewers can watch season 2 on Tuesday, April 1, 2022, on Netflix.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul