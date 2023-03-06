"I already feel quite sick" - Kyedae talks about her cancer diagnosis, says she got to know about it recently

On March 5, 2023, Twitch streamer Kyedae announced to her community that she had been diagnosed with cancer. According to her, she had recently received the news and had not yet shared it with her family or fiancé, Tyson "TenZ."
Kyedae also stated that she would not be able to livestream regularly due to starting chemotherapy. She mentioned that she was feeling sick and was dealing with health complications:
"Streams will probably get... less regular, considering like, with chemo. I'm sure a lot of you, or I'm sure some of you might know what it does to your body. And, like, I already feel quite sick. I'm trying, like, my best to put on a normal face in front. But I've been dealing with a lot of, like, health complications recently. Actually, for a little while now."
"I didn't tell anyone actually. Not even my mom or my dad or Tyson" - Kyedae addresses the community regarding her cancer diagnosis
The conversation started with Kyedae assuring the community that she was okay and that she was going to start chemotherapy. After making a statement in jest, the content creator stated that she laughed upon hearing the diagnosis:
"Health. I'm okay. I start chemotherapy very soon. So I hope I don't die (the streamer bursts out laughing). I'm sorry, I'm so bad at this. When I found out that I had cancer, too, I actually, I just, like laughed. I apologize if I trigger you, if I trigger any of you, or make you feel really uncomfortable, because like all I've been doing during this is, just been laughing."
She talked about how she has been coping with the situation:
"Let's be real here. If I get sad and I'm just like, 'Oh, I have cancer.' 'Oh this.' Oh that.' Like, it's not going to go, 'Poof! Go away.' You know what I mean? It's just like, my way of coping. Like, I'm sure, like, my community knows this. I'm always joking, constantly, when I probably shouldn't, and it's probably very... kind of like, inappropriate too."
Kyedae then mentioned that she recently found out about the cancer diagnosis. She stated that she had not revealed the news to her family or fiancé and explained:
"So I found about my cancer probably about two-and-a-half weeks ago. So it's been pretty recent. But I didn't... tell anyone actually. Not even my mom or my dad, or Tyson, until after his tournament. Because I just wanted to make sure that he was fully focused on his game and his work, before I, like, broke the news."
She added that TenZ has been very supportive and urged her community to "give him love":
"I obviously didn't want him to be in a different headspace for it. I don't know if Tyson's watching right now, but I know that he... has been very strong, and he's just been an amazing support pillar in all of this. So just make sure to give him love, too. Like, that's all I can hope for, and honestly, don't treat me any differently. Just treat me like a normal person."
For context, Kyedae revealed her cancer diagnosis on March 3, 2023, via a tweet. She stated that she was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia and that she would begin treatment soon.
