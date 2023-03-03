What happened to Kyedae? Twitch streamer reveals heart-breaking diagnosis

On March 3, 2023, the online community was deeply saddened by the news that Valorant Twitch streamer Kyedae "Kyedae" Shymko had been diagnosed with cancer. In a heartbreaking Twitter update, she shared that she had received a diagnosis of acute myeloid leukemia and that she would begin treatment soon.

Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is a type of cancer that starts in the blood and bone marrow. It happens when abnormal white blood cells grow quickly and don't function like they should, resulting in multiple problems across the body.

Her tweet reads:

"I’ve recently been diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (cancer). I’ll be starting up treatment very soon. With that being said I’m not too sure how my body will react to the treatment so I do apologize in advance if my stream schedule isn’t consistent."

Kyedae announces treatment for cancer, streaming community shares an outpouring of support

The sudden announcement sent shockwaves through the Twitch community, with an outpouring of empathy and support flooding in from fans, fellow content creators, and gaming industry figures. Here are some of the most relevant reactions:

RAE @Valkyrae @kyedae I’m so sorry kye. I love you and hope you have a speedy recovery. You got this!!!! Here if you need ANYTHING @kyedae I’m so sorry kye. I love you and hope you have a speedy recovery. You got this!!!! Here if you need ANYTHING

Sapnap @sapnap @kyedae sending love and support you got this @kyedae sending love and support you got this ❤️

newt @milktpapi My mom got cancer recently and it has not been easy. You got this, Kyedae 🤞🏼 we’ll always be here for you @kyedae Sending you and your family lots of loveMy mom got cancer recently and it has not been easy. You got this, Kyedae 🤞🏼 we’ll always be here for you @kyedae Sending you and your family lots of love ❤️ 😭 My mom got cancer recently and it has not been easy. You got this, Kyedae 🤞🏼 we’ll always be here for you

Myth @Myth_ @kyedae If you need anyone for anything I'll always be available. Wishing you the quickest recovery possible. @kyedae If you need anyone for anything I'll always be available. Wishing you the quickest recovery possible.

Liquid soulcas ✰🦋 @soulcas_ my father was diagnosed with this aswell a year ago, if you need any advice or help in anyway i will gladly help. I wish you the healthiest recovery @kyedae im so terribly sorry to hear this i really ammy father was diagnosed with this aswell a year ago, if you need any advice or help in anyway i will gladly help. I wish you the healthiest recovery @kyedae im so terribly sorry to hear this i really am ❤️ my father was diagnosed with this aswell a year ago, if you need any advice or help in anyway i will gladly help. I wish you the healthiest recovery ❤️

FaZe Clan @FaZeClan



Stay strong Kyedae! ‍🩹 @kyedae Sending love to you and your family, and wishing for the speediest of recoveries.Stay strong Kyedae!‍🩹 @kyedae Sending love to you and your family, and wishing for the speediest of recoveries.Stay strong Kyedae! ❤️‍🩹

ri1ey @ri1eypaige



INFO In light of @kyedae ’s diagnosis, I will be hosting an uncapped charity stream raising money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Every dollar donated towards LLS will add one minute to the timer. This will be hosted on my Twitch channel Monday, March 6th at 3PM EST.INFO In light of @kyedae’s diagnosis, I will be hosting an uncapped charity stream raising money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Every dollar donated towards LLS will add one minute to the timer. This will be hosted on my Twitch channel Monday, March 6th at 3PM EST. INFO ⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/abauRLFK6Q

What kind of cancer is Acute myeloid leukemia (AML)?

Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is a type of blood cancer that affects the bone marrow and blood cells. Specifically, it arises from abnormal myeloid cells, which are white blood cells that help the body fight infection.

With AML, abnormal myeloid cells grow rapidly and don't mature properly, leading to a build-up of immature cells in the bone marrow and eventually in the blood. This can cause a wide range of symptoms, such as fatigue, weakness, fever, infections, and bleeding.

Treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) typically depends on several factors, such as the patient's age, overall health, and the specific characteristics of the leukemia cells.

Will she be present at the Streamer Awards 2023?

Kyedae was recently nominated for the Best Valorant Streamer of the Year award at the upcoming Streamer Awards 2023. Alongside Jodi "QuarterJade," Tarik, and Shahzeb "ShahZam," she's one of the four streamers vying for the coveted title.

However, it's currently unclear whether the streamer will be able to attend the event, given her health condition. Fans and supporters of Kyedae are eagerly waiting for any updates on her condition, including her plans for the upcoming awards show.

Blaire "QTCinderella", the creator of the Streamer Awards, expressed her sympathy and support as well:

QTCinderella @qtcinderella @kyedae Love you so so much. Please let me know if you need pet sitting or rides anywhere. @kyedae Love you so so much. Please let me know if you need pet sitting or rides anywhere.

The streamer's announcement of a cancer diagnosis has sparked an outpouring of support and well-wishes from the Twitch community. In addition to further updates on her condition, fans are also eagerly awaiting news from professional Valorant player Tyson "TenZ," who is Kyedae's partner and fiancée. As the Twitch streamer continues her battle with cancer, the Twitch community stands behind her, sending their love and support every step of the way.

