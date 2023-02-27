100 Thieves vs Fnatic - VCT LOCK//IN 2023: Predictions, where to watch, and more

VCT LOCK//IN, which started on February 13, 2023, is steadily heading towards its end, with only five more days left till the grand finals and four matches leading to it. 32 teams from across the world came into the tournament to play against each other in a grueling single-elimination format for a chance at the trophy and an extra seat at Masters Tokyo for their region.

The teams were divided into two groups, Alpha and Omega. LOUD and DRX have advanced to the playoffs from the former. Day 12 of the tournament will host the semifinals of the VCT LOCK//IN Omega Group.

The day's second match is between 100 Thieves (Americas) and Fnatic (EMEA). The teams have shown incredible performances in the tournament and will be facing their toughest opponents in today's match. Here is everything you need to know going into it.

100 Thieves (100T) vs Fnatic (FNC) at VCT LOCK//IN - Who will win the second semifinal of the Omega Bracket?

Predictions

100 Thieves are currently looking like the best team in North America. They seem to have everything going for them, and the question of players not having much experience on LAN or at big events is also slowly fading away.

Fnatic have become an absolute powerhouse ever since they added Leo and Chronicle. With them around, Derke is going absolutely bonkers, aggressing more than he ever has.

If one were to go by their performance in the tournament, Fnatic looks like the favorites in this matchup; however, 100T are still one of the most disciplined teams in the world, and things could look very different if they can hard counter Fnatic.

Head-to-head

The teams faced off against each other in VCT Champions 2022 group stage. The opening match went to 100T 2-1, which was an immense upset at the time, because 100T was coming with a fairly new roster and playing with many sick players.

Fnatic brought their A-game to the decider match in the group stage to take the series in a dominating 2-0 fashion to send 100T packing.

Recent results

100 Thieves have had a bit of a rocky performance in VCT LOCK//IN so far, winning both their match-ups against EDward Gaming and FUT Esports by a small margin.

Fnatic, on the other hand, are looking like they are in their best form ever. They rolled over their opening match against Sentinels. Their quarterfinals matchup against FURIA was tight in the first map going into multiple Overtime rounds, but Fnatic ran away with the second map and the series.

Potential line-ups

100 Thieves

Peter "Asuna" Mazuryk

Mazuryk Derrek "Derrek" Ha

Ha Brenden "stellar" McGrath (IGL)

McGrath (IGL) Matthew "Cryocells" Panganiban

Panganiban Sean "bang" Bezerra

Bezerra Michael "Mikes" (Head Coach)

Fnatic

Jake "Boaster" Howlett (IGL)

Howlett (IGL) Nikita "Derke" Sirmitev

Sirmitev Leo "Leo" Jannesson

Jannesson Timofey "Chronicle" Khromov

Khromov Emir "Alfajer" Beder

Beder Jacob "Mini" Harris (Coach)

When and where to watch

You can watch the match live on Valorant's official Twitch or YouTube channel. If you like a bit of additional commentary, you can also tune into one of the many watch parties hosted by streamers and players worldwide.

100 Thieves will go up against Fnatic in the VCT LOCK//IN Omega Bracket semifinals on February 27, 2023, from 12:00 pm PST / 9:00 pm CET / 1:30 pm IST (next day).

Poll : Who do you think will win this match? 100 Thieves Fnatic 0 votes