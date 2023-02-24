VCT LOCK//IN Day 8 highlights: 100 Thieves scrapes by, Vitality knocks out Global Esports

VCT LOCK//IN has been underway since February 13, 2023, in Sao Paulo. It is the largest international event in Valorant's history, with all 30 teams from the Americas, EMEA, and Pacific Leagues in attendance and two invited teams from China.

The teams have been divided into two groups, Alpha and Omega, where they will play in separate single-elimination brackets until they reach the finals. The winner of VCT LOCK//IN 2023 will take home $100,000 and earn an extra seat for their region at Masters Tokyo.

February 23, 2023, was Day 8 of the tournament and the second day of the Omega Bracket matches. It hosted matches between Team Vitality and Global Esports, FUT Esports and Rex Regum Qeon, ending with a clash between 100 Thieves and EDward Gaming.

Team Vitality and 100T struggled to seal the series on their second map after performing wonderfully in the first, but managed to scrape by in the end. FUT got a decisive 2-0 victory over RRQ. Here are the highlights from Day 8 of VCT LOCK//IN 2023.

VCT 2023 LOCK//IN: Day 8 match results and highlights

The following were the Map Vetos on February 23:

Team Vitality vs Global Esports: GES ban Ascent; VIT ban Icebox; GES pick Split; VIT pick Pearl; GES ban Haven; VIT ban Fracture; Lotus remains

GES ban Ascent; VIT ban Icebox; GES pick Split; VIT pick Pearl; GES ban Haven; VIT ban Fracture; Lotus remains FUT Esports vs Rex Regum Qeon: RRQ ban Fracture; FUT ban Haven; RRQ pick Lotus; FUT pick Pearl; RRQ ban Icebox; FUT ban Ascent; Split remains

RRQ ban Fracture; FUT ban Haven; RRQ pick Lotus; FUT pick Pearl; RRQ ban Icebox; FUT ban Ascent; Split remains 100 Thieves vs EDward Gaming: 100T ban Ascent; EDG ban Haven; 100T pick Icebox; EDG pick Lotus; 100T ban Split; EDG ban Fracture; Pearl remains

The results for the matches on Day 8 are as follows:

Team Vitality vs Global Esports: 2-1 [Split 13-4, Pearl 9-13. Lotus 13-6]

2-1 [Split 13-4, Pearl 9-13. Lotus 13-6] FUT Esports vs Rex Regum Qeon: 2-0 [Lotus 13-3, Pearl 13-11]

2-0 [Lotus 13-3, Pearl 13-11] 100 Thieves vs EDward Gaming: 2-1 [Icebox 13-10, Lotus 9-13, Pearl 14-12]

Top highlights from Day 7 of VCT LOCK//IN

1) Asuna sticks the defuse inside an Omen smoke

Not once but twice, 100T Asuna quietly sat inside an Omen smoke put on the spike, and performed a ninja defuse as his teammates fought off enemies around it. The match's outcome could have looked quite different without those two sneaky wins.

2) CHICHOO's wonderful clutch in round 18 gave EDward Gaming the final momentum needed to win Lotus

An unconventionally placed Lockdown and dancing around the enemy's Astra Ultimate was the recipe CHICHOO chose for round 18 in their Lotus game against 100T. This round win broke 100T's economy and gave EDward Gaming a huge advantage, taking them over the line in winning the match.

3) Emman finds four kills to end the first half on Pearl with an advantage

Emman's smooth headshots onto the FUT players ensured his team ended the first half of Pearl with an advantage after losing multiple rounds in succession.

4) Twisten and MOLSI play together to get Vitality's tenth round on Lotus

Twisten and MOLSI overcame a two-man disadvantage by playing together, using their kits to perfection, and hitting perfect headshots. This was one of the last nails in Global Esports' coffin.

5) SkRossi ends Pearl in style

After struggling to find value in the first map, SkRossi managed to find his footing in Pearl by getting four crisp Phantom headshots to win Pearl for Global Esports and keeping their VCT LOCK//IN dreams alive.

Upcoming matchups

Day 9, February 24, 2023, of VCT LOCK//IN will host the last of the RO16 matches in the Omega Bracket:

Sentinels vs Fnatic :9 am PST/ 6 pm CET/ 10:30 pm IST

:9 am PST/ 6 pm CET/ 10:30 pm IST T1 vs FURIA: 12 noon PST/ 9 pm CET/ 1:30 am IST (next day)

You can catch these matches live on the official Valorant Twitch or YouTube channels and watch parties of your favorite players and content creators.

