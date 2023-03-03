Why was Justaminx banned? Former OpTic streamer gets banned days after drunken episode on stream

Rebecca "Justaminx" has been banned from Twitch a couple of days after revealing that she would probably get banned for a few days because of her drunken behavior on stream last week. The suspension was reported by the StreamerBans bot on Twitter.

The Irish streamer was among three other female content creators to be inducted into OpTic last year. However, Justaminx announced in November that she had been let go. Here are a few moments from that stream dated February 26 that might be the reason for the ban.

Twitch does allow the consumption of alcohol on stream but prohibits actions that can bring bodily harm - such as drinking dangerous amounts of alcohol, which may influence the creator to do harmful things. Considering how Justaminx acted after having a lot to drink, many, including her, expected a ban.

"Never drinking whiskey again": Justaminx had anticipated a week-long Twitch ban days before it went into effect

Since the ban has come into effect, both VODs and clips from the stream on Twitch cannot be accessed until it's lifted. However, Redditors of r/LivestreamFail have shared alternate links to two separate clips relevant to the story.

The first one is a clip from the stream itself where Justaminx drops the bottle of whisky that she was having, demonstrating the extent of her inebriation. The second is from a stream from about two days ago where she foreshadowed an upcoming ban, saying she might go live on Instagram, considering she will likely get banned on the purple platform. The streamer quipped:

"Oh sh*t, yeah, I could do Insta live. Honestly, I thought I would do Kick, but then I saw people go don't go there. But we'll see if I am live tomorrow. Maybe they forgot about me ban. If I am not live tomorrow, then they have banned me and I'll see you in seven days."

While the duration of the ban has not been announced, it seems that her speculation has come to pass. She was clearly not happy with how much she got to drink on stream that day and made a couple of tweets about it too. In one of them, she proclaimed that she would never touch whiskey again.

minx @JustaMinx never drinking whiskey again never drinking whiskey again

In another tweet, Justaminx called for a ban on whiskey.

minx @JustaMinx whiskey should be illegal whiskey should be illegal

Social media reactions to the ban

Twitter and Reddit provided varying takes on the ban. Here are a few of the reactions from the general streaming community:

Coont @JustaCoont @StreamerBans @JustaMinx Only good news is she will be back by streamer awards @StreamerBans @JustaMinx Only good news is she will be back by streamer awards

At the time of writing, the streamer had almost 2 million followers under her belt and an average viewership of about 800. Here's her version of events that got her "kicked out" of OpTic.

