JustaMinx says OpTic kicked her out of the content house after she came back from therapy

The day after Rebecca "JustaMinx" found a stranger living under her house with a stash of drugs, the Twitch streamer claimed that OpTic Gaming asked her to leave the group's content house after she had returned from a sketchy therapy ward following an expensive treatment.

The Irish streamer looked quite distraught and has been keeping her fans updated on the events regarding the stranger found under her house via her alternate Twitter account.

After she posted some pictures of broken windows, questions about the OpTic house — where she is supposed to be lodging with CodeMiko and the Botez sisters — popped up on social media. Rebecca then confirmed that she had, in fact, moved out of the OpTic house at the organization's behest.

minx @MinxMore I want to clarify this isn't the OpTic house where the break in happened. When I was released from the psych ward, they told me I had 24 hours to get out of the house hence why I've had to move three times the past month. I want to clarify this isn't the OpTic house where the break in happened. When I was released from the psych ward, they told me I had 24 hours to get out of the house hence why I've had to move three times the past month.

JustaMinx reveals she has had to move houses multiple times after OpTic separation

In August, 2022, OpTic Gaming signed the streamer, along with a few others, and moved them to the content house. However, the relationship between JustaMinx and the esporting organization seems to have soured after allegations of blackmail and assault cover-up made against the content creator by toxxxicsupport started surfacing in September.

While streaming on November 4, Minx revealed that she had been effectively kicked out of the organization after returning from the psych ward. Describing the situation as insane, she said:

"They told me, ‘You have 24 hours to get out of the house.’ And I completely understand them dropping me with everything that went on, but after they f*cked me over twice on my Visa, giving me 24 hours to move out is insane.”

During the same stream, she revealed that after the fallout, she had been living in different Airbnbs. She also explained that this kept her from streaming regularly.

"I wasn't streaming because I had to find a place last minute. I had to... that's why I had to keep moving from place to place because it's hard to get leases like, you know, they want credit scores and all this. So I've been living Airbnb by Airbnb."

In her tweets, JustaMinx also mentioned that she was asked to sign an NDA, so she couldn't divulge any information regarding the separation. However, apparently, the news was leaked to her mods by an OpTic employee.

minx @MinxMore They wanted me to sign an NDA to not speak about it. Then one of their employees leaked it to my mods and friends. I haven't spoke about it because I was hoping to get to talk to them more but they had no interest. They wanted me to sign an NDA to not speak about it. Then one of their employees leaked it to my mods and friends. I haven't spoke about it because I was hoping to get to talk to them more but they had no interest.

During her stream today, she also shared a portion of some of the relevant discord conversations with an employee who told her that they wouldn't go public with the news of the separation.

Social media reactions

The streaming community has understandably taken an interest in the situation, with people giving their opinions on it. Many were sympathetic towards JustaMinx but mostly did not blame OpTic for severing ties with her. The main complaint they had concerned how the group had kicked her out with only a day's warning. Here's what fans had to say:

iggy1296 @iggy1296 @MinxMore Man, it's awful they cut you right after your health issues. Any of your "friends" in the house, like Andrea or Alex stood up for you? @MinxMore Man, it's awful they cut you right after your health issues. Any of your "friends" in the house, like Andrea or Alex stood up for you?

Critical Event @critical_eventt @MinxMore Sucks you have to keep explaining the same things over and over. @MinxMore Sucks you have to keep explaining the same things over and over.

you did the right thing being silent because since they talked to people it looks bad for them @MinxMore its understandable that you got kicked but its pure disrespectful that you had to keep your mouth shut while an employees blabbered to your friends & mods since its not their businessyou did the right thing being silent because since they talked to people it looks bad for them @MinxMore its understandable that you got kicked but its pure disrespectful that you had to keep your mouth shut while an employees blabbered to your friends & mods since its not their business you did the right thing being silent because since they talked to people it looks bad for them

Also to hurt someone like they did to you when you’re getting medical help is so cruel @OpTic broke the law kicking you out of your home with only 24 hours notice. California law states you need 30 days notice.Also to hurt someone like they did to you when you’re getting medical help is so cruel @MinxMore @OpTic broke the law kicking you out of your home with only 24 hours notice. California law states you need 30 days notice. Also to hurt someone like they did to you when you’re getting medical help is so cruel

JustaMinx has been making content on Twitch since 2016 and has amassed over two million followers. According to Twitch Tracker, she pulls in an average of 1.7K concurrent views on her streams and has been known to collaborate with other streamers, such as AustinShow.

