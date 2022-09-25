Justaminx gives an update on her mental well-being after being accused of 'blackmail'

Irish streaming personality Rebecca "JustaMinx" took to Twitter on September 24, giving her fans an update on her mental well-being. Written in third person, as though through a mediator, agent, or another person, the update came after accusations against Minx surfaced online.

Earlier on September 21, Twitch streamer Angel "Toxxxicsupport" laid out her allegations against Minx and other streamers, which included "manipulation, intimidation, and blackmail." Toxxxicsupport made it clear in her claims that while she’s not perfect, she hopes JustaMinx will receive help for her own problems.

According to Minx's Twitter post, she will get help, will not return to the internet for a few days, and does not have "access to her phone."

After allegations of "blackmail," JustaMinx takes a break from the internet

In her TwitLonger post, Toxxxicsupport revealed details about a 2018 TwitchCon party hosted by JustaMinx and her streaming friends, where Angel claimed she was pressured into undressing. Though Minx was in bed at the time of the alleged incident, Angel spoke about it to Minx the next day.

Angel alleged that at first, everything was fine, but then later, the Irish Twitch streamer said that if what happened at the party got out, Minx would leak stuff told to her in confidence:

“I just wanted to share my story without having to deal with anyone involved. She knew that. She essentially manipulated, intimidating, and blackmailed me into being silent. She protected them. She still continues to protect abuser friends and at times, seems to take it as a joke.”

LivTheDragon ☂︎ @LivTheDragon1 @toxxxicsupport @ayuplovejoy You deserve so much support jfc what happened then was horrible. I wish you the best. @toxxxicsupport @ayuplovejoy You deserve so much support jfc what happened then was horrible. I wish you the best.

While Toxxxicsupport hopes Minx gets help for her problems, she also wants the streamer to be held accountable for her actions. The streamer said that things like Bi-Polar Disorder and/or intoxication aren’t an excuse for "bad behavior."

The next day, an update on JustaMinx’s Twitter stated that her mental health had deteriorated over the last few weeks, but the previous few days had worsened her condition. The post stated that "being manic isn’t a joke" and shouldn’t be used as an excuse, punchline, or clickbait article title:

“With help from those around her, Minx has decided to get help and has not been on the internet since Tuesday afternoon. She will not be returning to the internet for a few days and does not have access to her phone. We know there is a lot going on, but please be patient until she is able to return and speak for herself.”

The message also stated that the streamer cares for her fans and appreciates their continued support, and when she can come back and speak for herself, she will.

Social media’s responses to Minx are decidedly mixed

Many on social media wished nothing but the best for JustaMinx, hoping she gets the help she needs and can return to creating content soon. Other users stated that it’s not an excuse to do the sort of things Minx has been accused of. Since the Twitter post's replies were turned off, people expressed their opinions via Quote Tweets.

Kira🌸 @dulcetvoid minx @JustaMinx https://t.co/AwCKmiEC53 Hope she receives the help she needs. Mental health can be a reason for bad behavior but NEVER an excuse. twitter.com/justaminx/stat… Hope she receives the help she needs. Mental health can be a reason for bad behavior but NEVER an excuse. twitter.com/justaminx/stat…

Many more were indifferent or vulgar, mocking the streamer and saying they "don’t care." Quite a few Twitter users wanted JustaMinx held accountable for whatever she did. There were several negative and even angry responses from social media users.

One Twitter user highlighted that Minx’s mental status had been publicly on the decline, and her actions were in no way excused by her mental health problems. However, fixing and improving mental health is the only solution for them.

Am Penguin @Deej_Best_Girl A lot of people keep telling her to do better but to not hide behind mental illness, i think something we forget these days is mental illness drives you to do stupid shit.



We cant pretend it doesnt and we need to address this fact because far too many believe / A lot of people keep telling her to do better but to not hide behind mental illness, i think something we forget these days is mental illness drives you to do stupid shit.We cant pretend it doesnt and we need to address this fact because far too many believe /

For the time being, JustaMinx has taken time away from the internet to focus on her mental health and well-being. According to the streamer’s Twitter account, she will return when she feels the time is right and has the right frame of mind to discuss this.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far