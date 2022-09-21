Twitch streamer calls out JustaMinx and streaming community, recounts sexual trauma, peer pressure, and uncomfortable positions

Twitch streamer Toxxxicsupport, aka Angel, took to Twitter earlier on September 21 to call out fellow content creator Rebecca "JustaMinx" and the streaming community.

Toxxxicsupport shared a 1,082-word-long TwitLonger post, which recounted "the sexual trauma, peer pressure, and uncomfortable position" that she experienced in the streaming industry.

The streamer shared an in-depth story about the TwitchCon 2018 party, which JustaMinx and her friends hosted.

She described a party game in which participants were compelled to either consume excessive amounts of alcohol or remove a piece of clothing if they lost a round.

The following day (of the party), Toxxxicsupport shared her experience with JustaMinx. The latter was supportive and suggested that the Twitch streamer share the story with other personalities in the Twitch Partner Lounge.

However, Minx allegedly retracted her comments after a few hours, telling Toxxxicsupport that she didn't want to talk to her. She also suggested that publicizing the incident would harm the careers of the individuals at the party.

Earlier today, Twitch streamer Toxxxicsupport (formerly known as Ayytrox) took to Twitter to detail a harrowing experience from a 2018 TwitchCon party hosted by JustaMinx. The former stated that the latter was one of her best friends and was part of a girl group that they were "pretty proud of":

"One of the incidents is what happened in 2018 at a Twitchcon party hosted by Minx and her friends. At this time, Minx was one of my best friends, we had a friend group of just girls that we were pretty proud of. By the time our friend and I arrived at the party, most of the girls were asleep or gone. We decided to stay for a bit as we didn’t see a point of immediately leaving once arriving when people were still partying, besides Minx was still awake and there. I felt safe."

The Twitch streamer recounted a party game in which participants had to either drink an entire cup of alcohol or remove a clothing item:

"Every time you messed up, you had to drink an entire red solo cup of vodka or take off an item of clothing. Around that time, Minx decided to sit out and sleep. I ended up drinking and eventually had to remove my shirt. At one point someone said something along the lines of “There’s clearly some of us that aren’t as exposed as the others, let’s just do the truth or dare.” I knew how those types of games went, so I always answered Truth."

The content creator added:

"The questions I was asked were obviously sexual, but it didn't bother me that much as whatever could possibly be a dare. My friend however, was drunk FAST. She ended up getting into only her bra and underwear in front of at least 13 guys. I was uncomfortable and ready to go. It got to the point where my friend stood up to take off the last of her clothes, fell over instantly, and knocked over her cup of vodka. I asked her if she was okay and if she wanted to leave and she insisted we stay so I went to clean the vodka up and came back to them telling me someone’s dare was to remove the rest of my clothes."

The streamer helped her friend, assisted her in getting her clothes, and eventually left the party. Toxxxicsupport alleged that no one said goodbye, with some telling her that she "ruined the party":

"I was confused? I didn’t lose but I had to remove my clothes anyways? I told them I’m good and I didn’t want to and my replies were drowned out by echoes of the guys just telling me to do it, it’s okay, they won’t judge, it’s part of the game, etc. I continued to say no and got up to leave. I helped my friend get her clothes on, ordered an Uber, and left. None of them said goodbye, they actually left the house, and pretended like I didn’t exist after telling me I ruined the party."

Streamer Toxxxicsupport reveals JustaMinx's response

The next day, Toxxxicsupport contacted JustaMinx and stated that the latter appeared kind and forgiving. However, JustaMinx messaged the streamer a few hours later, saying that she was not allowed to return to "that Airbnb" and that she did not wish to speak with her:

"The next day, I told Minx and she seemed so kind and forgiving and even went with me to tell some of our other friends in the Twitch Partner lounge, she seemed so supportive. A few hours later, out of nowhere, she texted me and told me I’m not allowed to go back to that Airbnb and she didn’t want to talk to me. She told me I’d ruin their careers and that if I went public she’d release things about me I’ve told her in secret."

Toxxxicsupport discussed JustaMinx's reaction after she addressed the incident in 2020:

"When I made my tweet in 2020, not naming any names, she DMed me on Twitter. She at first tried to seem understanding almost as if she was playing innocent, unaware of what happened in 2018. After I told her I don't understand her ploy, she changed her demeanor and told me she was going to be addressing the situation on her social media, Twitch, YouTube, etc. She even told me she would hate to see me lose my career when I support so much of my family.."

The TwitLonger section ended with the streamer asserting that she was inclined to share her story and claimed that JustaMinx "manipulated, intimidated, and blackmailed" her silently:

"I didn't want that, I just wanted to share my story without having to deal with anyone involved. She knew that. She essentially manipulated, intimidating, and blackmailed me into being silent. She protected them. She still continues to protect abuser friends and at times, seems to take it as a joke."

Toxxxicsupport followed up by sharing screenshots of JustaMinx's direct messages:

Twitch streamer Toxxxicsupport shared 2020 DMs featuring JustaMinx (Image via TwitLonger)

In the post's closing statement, the Twitch streamer said that she was "tired" of these things happening in the first place and that she was not sorry for speaking out sooner.

Minx is yet to respond to the latest allegations.

Fans react to Twitch streamer Toxxxicsupport's revelation

The content creator's TwitLonger post was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, and more than 700 community members were present in the discussion thread. Here's what they had to say:

Toxxxicsupport is a partnered Twitch streamer who started livestreaming in 2017 and has more than 37k followers. She plays a wide variety of games, including Minecraft, VRChat, GTA 5, and Apex Legends.

