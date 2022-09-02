JustaMinx livestreams from an ambulance after breaking her ankle, fans share their concerns

Irish-born Twitch streamer Rebecca "JustaMinx" gave fans a scare on her livestream after incurring an injury to her ankles.

In the short clip, the 25-year-old streamer was in visible distress. She was also on a call with her father while laying on the floor of her house. Her father, who is presumably living in Ireland, suggested Rebecca make a call to the Emergency services in LA.

A second clip surfaced on the internet and saw the Irishwoman stream from inside an ambulance, in a calmer state. In an unassuming tone, she revealed, in a now deleted clip, that she did not want to call for help from any of her friends in LA, as she believed that most of the city's residents are "fake."

Disclaimer: The content ahead might be considered graphic by some users. Viewer discretion is advised.

JustaMinx breaks her ankle due to falling down the stairs

JustaMinx also shared a short clip of herself lying in bed while the ED's representatives were on the way. While there were no verbal exchanges recorded in the clip, her facial expressions clearly suggested that she was in a great deal of discomfort.

Although the main livestream has since been deleted, she has been giving constant updates on her condition through her alternate Twitter account @MinxMore. The streamer shared a picture of her broken ankle and stated that she had difficulty walking.

minx @MinxMore so i will not be going live because i fell down the stairs and i think i broke my ankle so i will not be going live because i fell down the stairs and i think i broke my ankle https://t.co/4TruaodQmb

She also added:

minx @MinxMore everytime i stand on it, its crunches and moves more but im at the airbnb alone help everytime i stand on it, its crunches and moves more but im at the airbnb alone help

The streamer kept posting short snippets of her journey to the hospital, even sharing a video of her entry to the emergency services.

She even divulged graphic details of her visit as she wrote:

minx @MinxMore i hate american hospitals. there were an elderly man throwing up on himself with like three nurses standing around doing nothing



anyway my fanny pack has vomit in it now and i have a new waiting room friend i hate american hospitals. there were an elderly man throwing up on himself with like three nurses standing around doing nothinganyway my fanny pack has vomit in it now and i have a new waiting room friend

JustaMinx has also disclosed that she will be required to undergo surgery on her foot, sharing:

minx @MinxMore ahh yes surgery ahh yes surgery

With the popular Twitch streamer requiring surgery, it is expected that she will be required to rest for a prolonged period of time.

Fans share their reactions to the accident

Although the streamer is yet to provide any further updates on her surgery, fans have assumed that she is safe, considering that she has been tweeting in a carefree manner. Here are some of the reactions that were shared on social media platforms:

Lady Saint @MrsSaintB @MinxMore Minx you seem really manic lately I hope you get lots of rest and maybe don't stream every time you start feeling like this. @MinxMore Minx you seem really manic lately I hope you get lots of rest and maybe don't stream every time you start feeling like this.

Lemon3245🇨🇦 @Lemon32451 @MinxMore Good for you seeing the positive out of this situation hope everything with you’re ankle gets better @MinxMore Good for you seeing the positive out of this situation hope everything with you’re ankle gets better

Chi @chiiiaro @MinxMore Wdym guilt trip? That sounds like a win-win to me @MinxMore Wdym guilt trip? That sounds like a win-win to me

ThePizzawhoknocks @Destroyerofpiz2 @MinxMore Minx is one of those kind of streamers she would film her own death @MinxMore Minx is one of those kind of streamers she would film her own death

ReaRea123 @rea123_rea @MinxMore Hope you get better :) we love you <33333 @MinxMore Hope you get better :) we love you <33333

Users on the LSF subreddit shared their comments as well. Many scrutinized her choice to stream despite being injured. Here are some of the reactions:

JustaMinx has recently dabbled in the boxing ring. With influencer boxing events growing faster than ever, the Irish-born streamer has also had a taste of the pie. In a recently concluded creator clash boxing event, she defeated TikTok star YodelingHaley.

