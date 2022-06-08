Watch: CodeMiko and JustaMinx reveal a TikToker threw rocks in an attempt to break into the ENVY streamer house

Twitch streamers Youna "CodeMiko" and Rebecca "JustaMinx" shared a harrowing encounter with a group of TikTokers, who tried to break into the ENVY streamer house.

While both streamers provided an update on their respective Twitter handles, JustaMinx elaborated on the incident during a recent livestream on Twitch.

According to Miko, a TikToker tried to get into the house but was denied by the streamer group due to obvious security concerns. After they were denied, the accused influencer escalated the situation by throwing rocks at Minx and another housemate.

Miko @thecodemiko A tiktoker(stranger to us) tried to get into our home, when denied he threw a big rock at Minx and Lewis (thank god missed them) I can’t believe the entitlement of some influencers. He tried to get into our house and his reasoning was because he used to live here. A tiktoker(stranger to us) tried to get into our home, when denied he threw a big rock at Minx and Lewis (thank god missed them) I can’t believe the entitlement of some influencers. He tried to get into our house and his reasoning was because he used to live here.

JustaMinx shares a clip of TikTokers intruding the ENVY streamer house

During a recent livestream on June 7, Minx shared a small clip of TikTok influencers trying to break into the ENVY streamer house.

In the minute-long clip, the altercation between the streamer group and the TikToker influencers can be seen clearly.

Minx spoke about the situation and provided some context. She said:

"They (TikTokers) were aiming at us! He just had a f***ing bad aim and missed. So that's why we sound like little b**ches in this clip. That's why our voices are shaky and we are freaking out and then after this clip is when..."

According to Minx, the attackers claimed that they used to previously live in the same house and assumed it was okay for them to come inside without consent.

Minx also mentioned that police officials and law enforcement agents were contacted twice.

Fans react to JustaMinx and CodeMiko's encounter with TikTokers

Fans on social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit asked Minx and Miko to publicly name the TikTok influencers:

ODizzle #BLM @OD_Technology @KiroAims @JakeSucky Yeah I like this idea so we can not invite him to any event @KiroAims @JakeSucky Yeah I like this idea so we can not invite him to any event

IRL Twitch streamer and content creator JakenBakeLIVE replied to Miko's post and stated that he had seen the TikTokers earlier:

Other fans insisted that the Twitch streamers should name the accused TikTok content creator:

Quinton da Don @QuintondaDon1 @jakenbakeLIVE @thecodemiko @imaSpaceboy Who is it? Y'all need to stop protecting them if this is true. It's illegal and this person is dangerous to other people. I literally don't get the point in posting stuff like this publicly if you aren't going to try to protect others from his actions @jakenbakeLIVE @thecodemiko @imaSpaceboy Who is it? Y'all need to stop protecting them if this is true. It's illegal and this person is dangerous to other people. I literally don't get the point in posting stuff like this publicly if you aren't going to try to protect others from his actions

Other users questioned the intruder's entitlement and were glad to see that none of the ENVY housemates were hurt:

julie ✨ @gamingflowers @thecodemiko literally wtf??? even if that’s true, just because it USED to be their house does not entitle them to enter whenever they want, it’s not their property anymore…I’m glad u guys r okay though @thecodemiko literally wtf??? even if that’s true, just because it USED to be their house does not entitle them to enter whenever they want, it’s not their property anymore…I’m glad u guys r okay though

Some fans grabbed the opportunity to make a light-hearted joke about how TikTokers would find a way to develop content while in jail:

A reaction thread on the same topic was a trending post on r/LivestreamFail. More than 90 fans flocked in to provide their take on the harrowing incident.

Redditors wanted to know why the TikTok content creators barged into the streamers' house:

According to a Redditor, the Twitch streamers would not be revealing the names of the influencers who broke into their house as they are planning on pressing charges against them:

Redditor u/Sirtelephonewang provided some details on the matter and spilled the names of the alleged TikTok content creators. The user reportedly managed to get the names from Minx's latest TikTok upload:

Thankfully, the situation did not escalate further, and none of the content creators involved in the altercation were harmed.

