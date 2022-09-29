"I actually feel really bad for her" - Fans react as JustaMinx breaks down while talking about s*xual assault victims

Fans have shared their reaction to Becca "JustaMinx" having a breakdown during a recent livestream while discussing s*xual assault victims.

The stream comes after recent s*xual misconduct accusations on CrazySlick and subsequent cover-ups by Matthew "Mizkif" and Maya Higa. The victim, AdrianahLee, has spoken up against the trio for their misconduct.

JustaMinx, who has previously collaborated with Mizkif, appeared to be in a state of mental collapse as she shared her views on the entire saga, urging other victims to speak up for themselves. However, upon seeing her condition, fans have also expressed their concern. One r/LivestreamFail user pointed out:

JustaMinx inadvertently reveals "OTK" among the creators who cover up s*xual assault allegations

In a now deleted stream, Becca mistakenly revealed OTK as one of the creator groups that has attempted to downplay the accusations. It is unclear if she mentioned anyone else's name from the organization apart from Mizkif.

Additionally, she apologized for being part of the misdeed and promptly backtracked, realizing that she may have hastily spoken against the organization.

She commented:

"To any, like, young women out there, that watches my stream, any young men, anyone that has been s*xually assaulted, touched in any f**king way, you should speak up, you should speak up..."

She further added:

"Not everyone's a f**king d**khead like these f**king streamers that cover it up a.k.a me and OTK. Oops! Should not have said that one. F**k! should not have said that one!"

As mentioned earlier, it's unclear if there were any other OTK members involved in the recent s*xual assault cover-up charges against Mizkif.

For those unaware, the organization issued a public statement announcing Matthew's leave of absence from OTK until they conduct further investigations.

Fans share their concern

It's no secret that JustaMinx remains among the few streamers who have publicly spoken about their mental health struggles.

In fact, she has also made revelations about being put under medication. Seeing this, her fans were quick to express their worries:

Some fans also pointed out that fellow streamer Blaire "QTCinderella" was in contact with her, encouraging her to end the stream, while controversial streamer Greekgodx urged her to speak her mind:

JustaMinx herself has been under a lot of criticism after Twitch streamer Angel "Toxxxicsupport" accused the former of being involved in blackmailing and intimidating her. According to Angel, she was pressured into undressing at a party. To read about the entire episode, click here.

