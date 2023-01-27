Twitch powerhouse Kai Cenat was recently banned from Twitch as fans scrambled to social media to find a reason for the suspension. The news was broken by the Streamerbans bot as many flocked to the comment section to figure out the reason.

Despite enjoying quite a successful year, Kai Cenat got mixed up in controversy a few weeks ago due to his involvement in a highly publicized assault case put forward by social media influencer Jovi Pena.

That said, the exact reason for the Twitch ban has not been revealed as of yet, but fans speculate that it might be due to a recent stream where he passed out after taking edibles.

"You can't do anything and pass out without getting a ban": Fans speculate why Kai Cenat got his fourth ban from Twitch

Over the past year, Kai has risen to the position of a prominent streamer. As a result of his incredible subscriber growth on the platform, he became one of the most popular English-speaking streamers on Twitch back in September. His meteoric rise to fame and achievements in 2022 netted him the Streamer of the Year Award at YouTube Shortys.

Currently, the 21-year-old has over 3.5 million followers on his Twitch, and at the time of writing, this message pops up when trying to access his channel on the platform:

"This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch's Community Guidelines or Terms of Service."

This is his fourth ban, according to the Streamerbans website, and fans may rest easy that this one is also temporary, as proven by the pop-up on his channel. However, many have taken to social media to ask why the ban was implemented in the first place. Tweets such as these litter social media platforms:

Why was Kai Cenat banned?

From various comments on the subreddit r/LivestreamFail and otherwise, it appears that the ban might be due to him passing out on stream after taking some form of edibles. Here are some Redditors discussing the same, with one claiming that "passing out" on stream violates Twitch TOS.

As always, speculations such as these should always be taken with a pinch of salt. However, esporting personality Jake Lucky appears to be of the same disposition, tweeting this:

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Not sure if it's him passing out from too much weed or if it's due to the legality of where he resides while streaming Not sure if it's him passing out from too much weed or if it's due to the legality of where he resides while streaming

Here are some more reactions to the ban from the internet:

👑 @PrinceDxM_ @StreamerBans @KaiCenat If he had blue hair he would be ok @StreamerBans @KaiCenat If he had blue hair he would be ok

LivStixs @livstixs @JakeSucky Poor guy... Got him started down the wrong path @JakeSucky Poor guy... Got him started down the wrong path 😂 https://t.co/p4zAAJsrFK

FBananapants @FBananapants @JakeSucky Wikipedia says it's decriminalized in Atlanta, but apparently those laws fly in the face of Georgia law. If it's weed related, then Twitch is ignoring city-wide decriminalization bills. @JakeSucky Wikipedia says it's decriminalized in Atlanta, but apparently those laws fly in the face of Georgia law. If it's weed related, then Twitch is ignoring city-wide decriminalization bills.

Mally @KingChi00 @JakeSucky Yes people you can get wayyy too high and fall asleep it is possible. Shocking right @JakeSucky Yes people you can get wayyy too high and fall asleep it is possible. Shocking right 😂

Kai Cenat is a relative novice to the Twitch scene as he only began streaming in 2021, but his recent growth has made him a top contender for the title of King of Twitch against long-time streamers such as xQc. The streamer has yet to reveal the reason for the ban.

