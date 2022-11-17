5 things you probably didn't know about Kai Cenat

Kai Cenat has become a top streamer over the last couple of months. His meteoric growth on the platform has achieved unbelievable subscriber goals, making him the most subscribed English-speaking streamer on Twitch in September.

He has almost three million followers and has become a household name in online streaming. Cenat gives big names like xQc and Adin Ross a run for their money.

Despite being one of the most recognizable personalities on the platform, the 20-year-old is a relative newcomer on the scene and only started streaming in 2021. But he has been creating content for a long time. The following section dives into some of the lesser-known facts about Kai Cenat.

Kai Cenat rakes in tons of revenue due to his sustained watch time

1) His rap song has over 10 million views on YouTube

Kai Cenat has primarily become the face of Twitch in the past couple of months with his explosive growth, reaching 100K+ subs. But he also has a successful rap song featuring NLE Choppa.

The song, titled Bustdown Rollie Avalanche, has over 10 million views on YouTube and more than 25 million clicks on Spotify. He also has another song with Fanum titled Smoking on Fredo, which has also crossed 1.5 million streams on Spotify. These are serious numbers rivaling some of the biggest YouTubers/streaming names.

2) Lives in AMP house in Atlanta, but he is from New York

Cenat lives with the Any Means Possible (AMP) content creation team at their house in Atlanta. The YouTube/streaming group has several popular creators, such as Agent 00, Duke Dennis, ImDavisss, JustFanum, and ChrisNxtDoor.

Kai Cenat is originally from New York. Born on December 16, 2001, he has three siblings - a twin sister, an older brother, and a younger half-brother. The following is a clip of the streamer reacting to some clips about NYC and giving his insights into the city:

3) Coined the term "Unspoken Rizz"

On the No Jumper podcast, Kai Cenat revealed that he and a couple of friends from New York were the first to use the term before it became popular. He claimed that the term became popular on TikTok after he started using it often.

Cenat described the meaning of "rizz" as:

"Rizz is when you're talking to your girl. But at first, shi* is not going your way... until you speak game till where you're like, you're rizzing. You're rizzing them up till hold on, shi* is starting to go your way. It's like going from a dead end to, 'Yo, you are just so swift with your words.'"

Summing up, Kai Cenat said:

"After shi* goes your way? Alright, I rizzed her up. I got mad rizz. That's rizz."

4) Tradition of indoor fireworks wars - possible cause for eviction

In July this year, a clip from Cenat's stream went viral when he lit fireworks inside the AMP house. Many drew similarities to IShowSpeed's debacle the same week. But fans clarified that Kai Cenat and his fellow content creators had been embroiled in firecracker wars for a while.

Many speculated that the fireworks inside the rooms were probably why they were evicted from their last house. This can also be verified vis-a-vis the AMP house tour video from the previous section, which opens with Keemstar speculating the same:

"It's been a month since they were evicted. Don't even know why, was it because of that firework war?"

5) Started off doing short-form content on Instagram and Facebook

While Kai Cenat has found massive success on Twitch, he initially started his content creation career with short-form skits uploaded on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. The videos go back to when he was in high school. The following is a Facebook video published on November 17, 2016:

His move to YouTube gave rise to a new sort of video from the creator, leaning towards IRL challenges and pranks. The viral Ding Dong Ditch series, where he and his friends prank people by ringing their doorbells and running away, has over 11 videos with millions of views.

With such a varied form of content, Kai Cenat is proving to be one of the most genre-defying creative individuals in the streaming space. It is no wonder he climbed up the Twitch ladder quickly and has a loyal fanbase.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes