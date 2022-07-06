"It's not common sense bro" - IShowSpeed tries to explain why he lit fireworks indoors

Yesterday, IShowSpeed drew a lot of attention after lighting up a firework inside his room. Many on social media castigated him for being so lackadaisical with his safety. Some openly started questioning his intelligence, making fun of him for committing such an immature act.

Speed had just gotten off a call with the famous KSI when he decided to show off his large collection of fireworks by lighting one for his chat. Despite many fans asking him not to light it inside, he went ahead with his plan. In today's stream, IShowSpeed faced the consequences of yesterday's folly as 170K viewers kept calling him out.

Suffice to say, the streamer wasn't happy with the proceedings:

"I'm not gonna lie, yo. I'm about to really end the stream. I'm not about to deal with this sh** for the rest of the whole stream, people telling me that it's common sense. When it's not common sense bro."

IShowSpeed gets frustrated and compares himself to a baby after fans keep referring to the fireworks episode

IShowSpeed was clearly excited after getting off a call from KSI and wanted to celebrate the 4th of July by lighting a firework. Since yesterday, the Ohio-native has maintained that he had no idea about the particular cracker being so dangerous:

"I didn't know. I didn't know. I thought it was the popping ones, maa."

All the social media buzz meant most people in his chat were going to talk about today's episode, and Speed did address the situation from the onset.

With such a large community, however, the stream quickly got heated up as Speed did not want to talk about the incident. However, the chat was unrelenting and kept bringing it up. The streamer was visibly irate:

"I'm not gonna lie, yo. I'm about to really end the stream. I'm not about to deal with this sh** for the rest of the whole stream, people telling me that it's common sense. When it's not common sense bro."

Speed was clearly fed up with people criticizing him for his mistake. Despite popular belief, he was adamant that it was not common sense to "not light fireworks inside." And while the chat refused to budge, he responded by comparing himself to a child who has no idea about fire:

"It's like a baby. It's like a two-year-old baby. You don't know what fire is. I did not know what fire... F**K!"

He went on to come up with an analogy between a baby learning about fire and himself having learnt a lesson about firecrackers:

"You know how a two-year-old baby does not know what fire is, cus they don't know it's gonna hurt you? But once you know it hurts you stop. So now I know that fireworks hurt you. So now I stopped. It's growing up, you learn from your mistakes."

Reactions to IShowSpeed's defense

The chat was clearly having fun trolling the streamer as they continued to spam "common sense," which seemed to infuriate Speed. Many did not appreciate him comparing himself to a two-year-old baby either.

Many of his moderators and fans had asked him not to do it, and they were not about to let him forget:

Chat kept spamming "common sense" to annoy Speed (Image via IShowSpeed/YouTube)

Some even pointed out how absurd it was for a successful streamer such as himself, who has can pull in thousands of concurrent viewers, to have done something so immature. One Redditor seemed a bit jealous of him, however:

Meanwhile, firemen had to be called to check out the situation. As per today's stream, IShowSpeed doesn't seem to have sustained any damage upon his body or room, but the trolling seems to be taking a toll on him.

