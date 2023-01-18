Kai Cenat in hot water after "women like aggressive sh*t" comment on his latest stream

Streamer of the year Kai Cenat has ruffled a lot of feathers on social media after a clip of him saying women sometimes like aggressiveness was shared extensively. The fact that this comes weeks after allegations of him covering up a s*x crime has only intensified the criticism.

The clip gained a lot of traction on the streamer-related subreddit r/LivestreamFail, where a majority of Redditors tore into him for his comments. The post titled 'Kai "sometimes girls like the aggressive sh*t" Cenat' accrued hundreds of reactions within an hour as people started debating his behavior on stream.

The clip itself has received over 60K views in the last couple of hours after being clipped from his latest VOD. While talking about the tactics he was using during an online dating show, the streamer can clearly be heard saying:

"Bro, sometimes girls like the aggressive sh*t, bro. So I went with an aggressive approach."

Kai Cenat's comments about women on his recent live stream causes more backlash

Kai Cenat had quite a successful year in 2022, breaking many milestones such as reaching the 100K subscriber mark. His rapid rise to the top of the Twitch leaderboard earned him the Streamer of the Year award at the YouTube Streamy awards.

Online dating shows are his forte, and this incident also happened during a similar event. When a woman who was invited to the Discord was having technical difficulties, the streamer shouted at her and admonished her, before turning to his chat to explain that women sometimes like aggressive behavior.

The comments were not looked at favorably, especially considering the recent controversy surrounding the Twitch streamer after TikToker and social media influencer Jovi "Jovilicious" Pena revealed in a series of tweets that she had been s*xually assaulted by one of Kai's friends at a party at his house. In the aftermath of the tweets going viral, this is how he responded:

"As soon as this was brought to my attention, I didn’t go nowhere else but the police. I went to my legal team and I went to the police. I'm not playing. I'm not beating around. This is a serious topic."

However, Jovi has also claimed that Kai Cenat did not cooperate with the authorities and tried to cover for his "friend." She ended up deleting her Twitter account shortly after due to online harassment. Here are some of the tweets as showcased by Twitch streamer ChudLogic on his livestream. One of them reads:

"If everyone is so innocent, why are they refusing to get questioned? Why is nobody actually cooperating w/ the police but me."

With such serious allegations being leveled against the Twitch streamer, his recent comments about women liking "aggressive sh*t" did not sit right with a lot of people.

Reddit reacts to Kai Cenat's comment on girls liking aggressive things

As mentioned before, r/LivestreamFail was not amused by the statement. Many referenced the allegations leveled against him and criticized him and his audience for finding this type of content entertaining:

Suffice it to say that the online community is not happy with the streamer's recent actions both on and off the screen. The latest clip has only fueled the backlash that Kai Cenat has been facing in recent weeks.

